Nick Freitas: Democrats DON'T want election integrity — here's why

Why has election integrity become one of the most divisive issues in American politics? According to BlazeTV host Nick Freitas, the answer is simple: One side doesn't want it.

“You want to make it so easy that it becomes incredibly easy to cheat,” Freitas says. “And more importantly, it becomes almost impossible to catch or prosecute cheating. That’s what you really want to do.”

“Right now we have a significant problem in the United States with two things," he explains. "One, we have a very, very disengaged electorate in many sectors that simply just shows up to vote based off of, 'Well, I thought this one had kind eyes.'"

“But then we have another class of voters that their entire thing is, ‘Who’s going to give me stuff at the expense of other people?’ And so when you are a net beneficiary of the bureaucracy, when you are a net beneficiary of wealth transfers from productive people to nonproductive people, you have a perverse incentive to vote for the people that are going to perpetuate that system,” he continues.

“So I am all about acknowledging that everybody voting is not necessarily a good thing for your country,” he adds.

And Freitas has something important that he wants Democrats to understand.

“When I actually see you guys concerned about the integrity of our elections, when I see you willing to actually put in proper safeguards to make sure that only citizens can vote, that they can only vote once. When I see you actually investigating in the cities that you control, when I see you investigating things that are obviously shady as hell,” he begins.

“When I see you guys looking at stuff like that going, ‘Yeah, that deserves to be investigated and potentially prosecuted,’ then I’ll believe you that all you want is for every eligible citizen to be able to participate in the process,” he continues.

“But I don’t believe that’s what you want,” he adds.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.