US company will use Chinese humanoid robots at Michigan data center

A data center already under attack from locals has announced a move that probably will only make residents more upset.

American company Hyperscale Data Inc. has a data center in Dowagiac, Michigan, that residents say is too loud. A class action lawsuit filed in May says a constant hum from the facility is overwhelming.

'... create a unique environment for developing and evaluating next-generation AI systems.'

Neighbors said that they can hear the data center's cooling systems and fans from inside their home, limiting whatever they want to do on their property.

"I'm walking [my son] more than a mile away to get away from the noise," one man said, per WSBT.

Piling onto this already (allegedly) burdensome data center is a recent announcement that Hyperscale Data will employ Chinese robots at the facility.

Hyperscale and its subsidiary company Omnipresent Robotics are reportedly partnering with Chinese robotics firm Agibot PTE Ltd to get components for 30 OPR-R2 humanoid robots, Data Center Dynamics reported.

Set for deployment in Q3 2026, the bots are intended to support the "development of embodied artificial intelligence applications, autonomous workflows, and advanced robotics systems."

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While the OPR-R2 bots are not listed on Agibot's website, their top model of humanoid bot (the Agibot A2 Ultra) is about five-and-a-half feet tall and just over 150 pounds. It comes with three cameras — head, chest, and waist — a microphone and a speaker.

The bots are described as a "rising star" in the entertainment industry, as well, and are recommended for brand ambassadors and performances.

As workers, the machines will reportedly be assigned to the Omnipresent Robotics' Model Training Laboratory, where they will work "side-by-side" with data center employees to mimic their movements, also described as real-world training.

"The company believes the integration of humanoid robots with high-performance AI computing infrastructure will create a unique environment for developing and evaluating next-generation AI systems capable of operating in real-world environments," Hyperscale said, per DCD.

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Hyperscale's chairman said that the company believes "physical AI" is the future of AI, with "tomorrow's AI systems" needing to be capable of understanding and interacting in the physical world.

As for the data center itself, it sits at approximately 617,000 square feet and takes about 28 megawatts of power. According to DataCenters.com, there are 12 other data centers within 50 miles of the facility.

Hyperscale Data is currently trading at around 17 cents per share at the time of this writing.

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