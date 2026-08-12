The FBI arrested this pro-life father of 11. Now he’s getting paid.

Anti-abortion activist Paul Vaughn was convicted in 2024 on a felony charge of conspiring to prevent access to a Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, reproductive clinic, then pardoned alongside 23 other pro-life activists the following year by President Donald Trump.

Now, Vaughn’s attorneys have announced they have reached a seven-figure settlement with the federal government.

“Paul Vaughn is a father of 11. Bless his heart ... and he’s a Christian pro-life activist,” guest host Ron Simmons says on "Relatable."

“Federal prosecutors charged him under the Freedom of Access to Clinics Entrance Act called the FACE Act, a 1994 law that makes it a crime to use force, threats, or physical obstruction to interfere with access to abortion clinics or other reproductive health facilities,” he explains.

“You can be there. You can be there and witness. You can be singing songs. You can be praying. You can be actually even handing out literature. You just can’t use force or physical obstruction or threats,” he adds.

Prosecutors even added a felony conspiracy charge, which meant he faced a potential sentence of more than 10 years in prison if convicted.

“And what happened is he was there at this facility and that somebody must have complained. And two days later ... the feds, the FBI came in, guns pulled,” Simmons explains.

“They arrived with guns drawn and arrested him in front of his wife and several of his children, which is just incredible,” he continues, noting that, however, this is a “good news story.”

“First of all, Vaughn was able to win against the government,” he says, adding, “and secondly, that President Trump pardoned those people.”

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