WNBA can’t define a woman. Now men are declaring for the draft.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has announced that a league task force has been formed to discuss the topic of transgender athletes.

“I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention,” Engelbert wrote in a memo.

“Go ahead, laugh at the WNBA. The league is a joke. Cathy Englebert has formed a task force to determine what a woman is,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock comments.

“Enes Kanter and Royce White read the CBA, found the loophole, and declared for the 2027 draft. Two former NBA guys trolling a league that can’t define its own eligibility rules without a committee,” he adds, before playing videos of the men joking about the draft.

“It’s official, official, I just declared for the 2027 WNBA Draft in April. Join me in this journey,” former NBA player Kanter joked in a parody video.

Former Minnesota Republican Senate candidate Royce White also joined the bit, posting a photo of himself in a wig.

And while still wearing the wig during an interview with Alex Jones, White said, “You think Caitlin Clark’s drawing eyeballs to the women’s game? Wait till me and Enes Kanter get there. Wait until the LeBron James’ of the world show up.”

“Wait until your young high school athletes decide, you know what? Why would I want to go hang around with a bunch of other sweaty men in a hyper-competitive setting? Just go on over here to the WNBA and experience being a woman because we all should get the opportunity to experience being the other sex, because it’s just a construct anyway,” he added.

“That’s two former NBA players treating the Women’s National Basketball Association like an open mic night,” Whitlock says, adding, “And they’re funnier doing it than the league is at being serious.”

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