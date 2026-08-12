78-year-old Democrat in office since the last millennium LOSES re-election bid to left-wing challenger

The anti-establishment left-wing campaign to take over the Democratic Party has claimed another graying scalp, this time in Connecticut's 1st Congressional District.

Longtime Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.), who is 78 years old, lost his bid for a 15th consecutive term in office to a former mayor who was backed by the progressive Working Families Party.

'We need to build a Democratic Party that is bringing a whole new energy to this fight.'

Larson had tried to spark support among the far left by equating Immigration and Customs Enforcement to the SS paramilitary group and the Gestapo of Nazi Germany.

That appears to be too little, too late. With 99% of the vote counted, former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin trounced Larson, 54.2% to 33%.

Bronin gave his victory speech Tuesday evening on a message of generational change. "If we are going to fix this mess that we are in, we need to build a Democratic Party that is bringing a whole new energy to this fight," said Bronin to supporters.

"The goal is to shake things up in Washington, D.C., and we are just getting started," he added.

Concerns about Larson's age and health came to the forefront when he suffered a complex partial seizure during a speech on the House floor last year.

Other results for the far-left fringe caucus were mixed on Tuesday after socialist Francesca Hong lost to an establishment candidate for the Democratic nomination for the Wisconsin governor's mansion.

Hong, who was backed by Democrat Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Ro Khanna (Calif.), narrowly lost the election by a fraction of a percentage point.

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Larson called on Democrats to "come together, heal, and move forward" in his concession speech.

His loss is also seen as a bellwether for other establishment Democrats across New England facing challenges from the far left.

Bronin will face Republican nominee Amy Chai in the general election, though his seat in Congress is almost guaranteed in the left-leaning district.

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