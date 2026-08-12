Thug allegedly uses baseball bat to fracture skull of female DoorDash driver — after she honked at him at green light

A 44-year-old male allegedly fractured a female DoorDash driver's skull with a baseball bat earlier this month in Jacksonville, North Carolina — after she honked at him at a green light when he wouldn't move his vehicle in front of her.

Around 1:20 a.m. Aug. 1, 34-year-old Christen Phillips was making a delivery when she stopped at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Gum Branch Road, WITN-TV reported.

'It's a miracle that I woke up.'

Phillips told deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office that the car in front of her did not move when the light turned green, so she honked her horn, the station said.

Deputies told WITN the driver moved out of Phillips' way — then began following her.

After Phillips dropped off food in the Shamrock Drive area, deputies told the station the man she honked at hit her in the head with a baseball bat as she walked back to her car.

Deputies said Stanley Shockley is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, WITN reported.

Phillips was able to get to a hospital soon after the attack and suffered severe injuries, the station said.

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Phillips told WCTI-TV she was knocked unconscious during the attack.

"When the guy hit me in the head, and I was knocked out, I believe he thought I was dead, left me for dead," Phillips noted to WCTI. "It's a miracle that I woke up."

Phillips added to WCTI she suffered multiple skull fractures and a fractured cheekbone and underwent brain surgery.

Investigators on Monday searched the home on Shamrock Drive where Shockley lives, WITN reported, adding that investigators said the search helped them connect Shockley to Phillips’ assault.

During a court appearance Tuesday morning, a prosecutor accused Shockley of wiping his Ring camera footage clean, WITN said, adding that Shockley lives six doors down from where the crime occurred.

A judge ordered Shockley to be held without bond, WITN noted.

Sheriff Chris Thomas said tips from the public and the work of detectives helped investigators make the arrest Monday, WCTI reported.

"We appreciate the number of tips and leads the public provided us," Thomas said, according to WCTI. "Our detectives follow every lead, carefully work through the evidence, and continue to pursue answers even when the investigation presents challenges."

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