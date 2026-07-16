Violent punks caught on video ganging up on, brutally beating elderly man by Baltimore 7-Eleven — while wielding rifle, sword

Baltimore Police posted video Wednesday showing six "younger males" ganging up on and brutally beating a 74-year-old man outside a 7-Eleven; the attackers also were wielding a rifle and a sword, police said.

Police said the "attempted armed robbery" occurred in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue around 3:46 a.m. July 7.

'Wish he was armed and eliminated some/all [of] the threat.'

The video police posted shows the victim seemingly headed to the door of the convenience store when two of the offenders — one of them pointing what police called a "gray assault-style rifle" at the elderly man — run up to him. The rest of the suspects follow seconds later and begin surrounding the victim.

Soon the group begins taking turns shoving and throwing objects at the elderly man, who does his best to fight them off and shield himself.

But one cowardly culprit sneaks behind the victim and shoves him to the parking lot surface, after which the others take turns stomping him. One of the attackers appears to bash the victim over the head with the rifle.

In another portion of the video, the elderly man goes after a suspect appearing to hold the rifle, but a second suspect throws an object at the victim from behind, then scampers away.

Soon a suspect appearing to hold a sword approaches the victim and waves it at him before he and another attacker throw objects at the elderly man at the same time.

RELATED: Elderly Air Force veteran assaulted, robbed after withdrawing cash from ATM; video shows juvenile taking victim's wallet

In one of the more gut-wrenching portions of the video, the victim is holding what appears to be a pair of milk crates to defend himself when one of the attackers shoves him to the parking lot surface, after which he's stomped and punched.

Seconds later, after the victim rises to his feet, the same attacker who just shoved him from behind repeats his cowardly act, knocking the elderly man to the ground from behind again — and then skips away in what appears to be a kind of celebration.

The victim tries to get up, but the same attacker who knocked him down twice jumps in the air and kicks him. The video doesn't show how the incident was resolved.

According to WJZ-TV, a store employee said the 7-Eleven was closed at the time of the attack, and police said the victim was treated for minor injuries afterward.

Police said robbery detectives need the help of the public to identify the culprits seen in the video, and those with information are urged to call Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6311 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

A number of commenters who reacted under the police department's X post about the incident were far from happy:

"Stop pretending anything will happen if they're found," one said. "Please."

"ATTEMPTED armed robbery?!? How about ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON?!? Fk you Baltimore. No wonder you're a third world s**t hole," another commenter wrote. "How ANY law abiding citizen could live there is beyond me."

"Hope we catch them, we all got somebody heading home or out this time of day," another commenter stated. "Wish he was armed and eliminated some/all [of] the threat."

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