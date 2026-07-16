Democratic senator and pal of disgraced Rep. Swalwell gets NAILED with bombshell sexual allegations of his own

Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona had a telling response to the allegations in a New York Post report that he had been sexually involved with at least two staffers in the House of Representatives.

Gallego, who is a close friend of Eric Swalwell, told NBC News when questioned about the report that he was not going to engage in "gossip."

One source called the allegations a part of a 'pattern of mistakes and missteps and judgment calls' from the Democrat.

The Post report cited three sources confirming the two relationships, including one source saying they heard it firsthand from the 46-year-old senator.

Gallego reportedly admitted to the relationships with aides of Texas Democrats to one source, while another source said they had recently learned about the incidents.

A third source also confirmed the report.

The relationships allegedly occurred during the time Gallego was a House representative. The sexual interactions were consensual, and Gallego was not married at the time, according to the sources.

Gallego is considered a possible presidential candidate, but these allegations and any other potential scandals may derail that hope.

One source called the allegations a part of a "pattern of mistakes and missteps and judgment calls" from the Democrat, and the source bluntly wondered if there were more scandals coming.

"What else could there be out there?" the person asked.

One of the women involved was reportedly in her 20s and much younger than Gallego at the time.

Gallago's friend Eric Swalwell was accused of sexual harassment and had to drop his gubernatorial campaign as well as step down from Congress. Speculation swirled as to whether Gallego knew about those allegations before they were public and whether he had his own peccadilloes.

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida claimed in April to have heard of four women who claimed to have had inappropriate or unwanted attention from the senator. At the time, he responded by denying the "right-wing conspiracies peddled by far-right activists like Anna Paulina Luna, the White House, and their allies" and calling for an apology.

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Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) avoided questions about the report.

Gallego did not respond to a request for comment from the Post, nor did the two House staffers reportedly involved.

The senator was also among the Democrats who rescinded their endorsements of Graham Platner, the former senatorial candidate in Maine, over sexual assault accusations.

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