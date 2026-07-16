‘Hijabs are beautiful’: Famous child content creator Ms. Rachel accused of soft pedaling Islam

Rachel Griffin Accurso, better known as Ms. Rachel, the creator behind the massively popular baby and toddler learning YouTube channel, is in hot water with conservatives yet again. Not only does the 43-year-old Zohran Mamdani-supporting professing Christian incorporate LGBTQ+ themes into her children’s videos and voice support for a number of left-wing causes, she now apparently is soft-pedaling Islam.

Last week, Accurso faced fresh conservative criticism for praising hijabs worn by kindergarten girls in a Minnesota public school graduation video that President Trump and accounts like End Wokeness highlighted as an example of heavy Muslim/Somali cultural influence in schools.

On July 7, she posted the following message on Instagram:

On a recent episode of “Relatable,” Allie Beth Stuckey exposed the “cultural and moral relativism” behind Ms. Rachel’s claim that “hijabs are beautiful.”

Allie begins by giving credit where it’s due.

“I know for a lot of you that Ms. Rachel has really helped your child learn speech and articulation and different, you know, social cues and different things like that, so I don't want to take that away from you,” she says, “but she has also become more outspokenly political, and she is a huge purveyor of something called cultural and moral relativism.”

“In her efforts to be all-inclusive, she glosses over the very real moral differences and moral problems with ideologies like Islam,” she continues.

Religions, Allie explains, are not all the same — and Islam is the perfect example.

“I think it's OK for people to say, ‘Hmm, why would a 5- and 6-year-old be required according to their religion to abide by a modesty standard that forces them to cover up their hair for fear of lust from a male?’” she says, calling it understandably “disturbing for a lot of people.”

Allie acknowledges that some of what Ms. Rachel says in her Instagram post is “absolutely true” — especially the part about “[treating] every person with kindness and respect.”

But is forcing a little girl to cover her entire body kind or respectful?

Allie argues no, stating that “little children, and especially little girls, are victims of Islamic ideology.”

“[The hijab] is not meaningful to them. This is something that they are forced to wear because of Islamic standards of modesty, saying that a woman showing her hair is indecent,” she notes.

She also says that the Prophet Muhammad — the founder of Islam — “married a 6-year-old girl and reportedly consummated the marriage when she was 9 years old.”

Allie criticizes Ms. Rachel’s claim that wearing a hijab is the same as wearing a cross necklace. “Wearing a cross like a symbol of Jesus' victory over death is not the same thing as a little 5-year-old girl being forced to wear a modesty garb over her hair.”

“This kind of philosophy reflects the cultural relativism, the moral relativism that I actually think is very dangerous [and] has led us to a really bad place and has led us to this toxic empathy, this feeling, this guilt that we have to allow on the same footing every single ideology into our country or else you're a bad person,” she continues, noting that it’s just “Western nations” that seem to push this pernicious dogma.

She points out the inconsistency in Ms. Rachel’s professed Christian faith — she claims Christ but undermines biblical truths by pushing the ideology that “every culture has its own same level of validity” and “that there is no absolute truth” and “no objective morality.”

Not only does this perspective reject the Christian view of God’s authority, it also invites chaos into the culture.

“It’s a nice theory until you are the victim of an injustice; you're the victim of an assault; you're the victim of murder; you're the victim of rape; you're the victim of theft. Then suddenly, there really is immorality, and immorality needs to be punished,” says Allie.

To hear more of her deep dive into Ms. Rachel’s latest scandal, watch the episode above.

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