Thug allegedly threatens to kill homeowner, enters victim's residence. But homeowner fights back with baseball bat — and gun.

After a reported shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 5900 block of South 59th West Avenue.

Arriving deputies spoke with the homeowner, who said the suspect — later identified as 37-year-old Joshua Arena — came onto the property, threatened to steal the homeowner's truck, and told the homeowner he would kill him if he resisted, officials said.

'The truck owner was within all right[s] to have ended his life.'

The homeowner told deputies he turned to go back inside his house, but Arena followed him into the residence, officials said.

With that, the homeowner grabbed a baseball bat and struck Arena, and the two began fighting, officials said.

The fight continued outside, and the homeowner told deputies Arena turned and charged at him again.

But the homeowner fired a single shot and hit Arena in the thigh, officials said.

RELATED: Man allegedly catches burglar taking TV from his wall, turning and reaching into bag — then homeowner ends heist with his gun

Joshua Arena. Image source: Tulsa County (Okla.) Sheriff's Office

Officials said Arena was transported to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of first-degree attempted robbery by force, first-degree burglary, and assault and battery. Arena's jail record does not show the assault and battery charge but indicates his total bail is $70,000 for the other two charges.

A number of commenters under the sheriff's office Facebook post about the incident wrote that Arena was "lucky":

"He's jerking the trigger. Needs to start dry firing," one commenter said. "At least he cut meat and stopped the aggressive behavior."

"He's lucky," another user said. "Those who know shoot center mass."

"He's lucky it wasn't someone with a gun who was properly trained to use that gun," another commenter said.

"I see a lot of people in this area scoping out people's places," another user said. "They walk around, but my dogs don't allow them to even look over to us."

"The face of FAFO ladies and gentlemen," another commenter said. "He's one of the lucky ones!"

"That's a face that knows he's lucky to be alive, and he's grateful for it," another user said. "I applaud the homeowner for executing the lawful steps with proficiency. Nice job!"

"The truck owner was within all right[s] to have ended his life," another commenter said.

"Lucky homeowner didn't put one between his eyes," another user said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!