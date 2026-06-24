Man allegedly catches burglar taking TV from his wall, turning and reaching into bag — then homeowner ends heist with his gun

Memphis Police on Tuesday afternoon responded to the 6600 block of West Quailbrook Cove at the GreenBrook Apartments after a break-in and shooting, WHBQ-TV reported.

The homeowner told police he arrived at his residence just before 3:15 p.m. and saw a masked man trying to take his television from a wall, the station added.

'This is the direct result of what happens when the system to protect people fails completely. People take care of themselves. We've entered this phase.'

Police said the homeowner indicated the suspect then turned around toward him and reached into a bag, WHBQ added.

The homeowner told officers that with that, he pulled out a gun and shot the suspect twice, the station said.

In addition, the homeowner said the suspect ran from the apartment and headed west toward GreenBrook Bend, WHBQ reported.

The homeowner added to police that he fired two more shots as the suspect ran away, the station said, adding that the homeowner said the suspect fell, dropped the bag, got back up, and continued running off.

WHBQ said that when officers tried to make contact with the suspect, police said he fled on foot in the apartment complex.

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Police told the station that officers conducted an extensive search and found a man injured in the 6400 block of Macon Road.

WHBQ added that the injured male was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What's more, the station said police released to the homeowner's wife a white PlayStation 5, pink and white Jordan 1 sneakers, black and pink Jordan 1 sneakers, all-black Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, white Air Force sneakers, a black Roku controller, and a purple PlayStation controller.

WHBQ reported that the homeowner's wife said all items belonged to the couple.

Individuals commenting underneath the station's Facebook post about the incident seemed squarely behind the homeowner who fought back:

"Awesome job, homeowner," one commenter wrote. "Don't commit burglary; won't get shot."

"Good!" another user exclaimed. "More people need to fight back and make Memphis great again!"

"U got shot for a PS5 and some shoes," another commenter lamented.

"The thief got straight to FO part of FAFO," another user quipped.

"315 in the afternoon. That is hella bold," another commenter observed.

"This is the direct result of what happens when the system to protect people fails completely," another user stated. "People take care of themselves. We've entered this phase."

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