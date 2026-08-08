Christian retreat is becoming political defeat

Gretchen Whitmer is probably the most successful Democrat politician Michigan has produced in a generation. Yet her endorsement just got rolled by an Islamist in my native state’s Senate primary.

How? Why?

It is time to smash the idols before they smash us. Either we let the Lion of Judah out of His cage — or we learn what fills the vacuum.

One of the things we’ve discussed on my BlazeTV show is that if you go back to the beginning of our now 250-year-old country, the founders repeatedly drew on the covenantal language they saw in the Bible between Old Testament Israel and God.

The Sinai covenant. The Ten Commandments. The blessings and curses of Deuteronomy. “Choose life, that you and your offspring may live.” The men who constructed this nation returned to these themes again and again because they understood something fundamental about a people hoping to endure: Obey God, and He will provide for and protect you.

In the New Testament, under the priesthood of every believer, Christians are called to become “living sacrifices” to God and then to our neighbors. That is how the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness does not overcome it.

Think of a light in the pitch dark on a summer night. The bugs cannot help being drawn to it. In the same way, our unbelieving friends and family, our unbelieving neighbors, even unbelieving nations should be drawn to the light of a people living faithfully before God. That is part of the Great Commission laid out in Matthew 28.

We are meant to be a shining city on a hill for the cause of Christ.

So when the Declaration of Independence closes with the founders appealing to the “Supreme Judge of the world” for the rectitude of their intentions, they are not merely adding religious ornamentation. They are invoking Almighty God as judge of their cause. If their revolution is unrighteous, then let Him strike it down.

Days of fasting and thanksgiving were common among the founders for the same reason. They understood themselves as accountable to something above themselves.

Yet now Islam is here, taking ground and making demands.

What does that tell us?

One of the marks of a covenantal people under divine discipline in the Bible is that they are overrun by foreigners and foreign gods.

Uh-oh.

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I do not know how much time we have left to turn this fate around. But lying to ourselves about it will guarantee that we have none.

This is Romans 1. God has removed His restraining hand and is allowing the American freak flag to fly at full mast.

Dearborn, Michigan. Minneapolis, Minnesota. Madison, Wisconsin. New York. California. The WNBA. You name it. We suck.

Paul describes something similar in his first letter to the church in Corinth, a congregation planted in the middle of a notoriously lascivious pagan culture. Corinth’s reputation for depravity was so notorious that moral decadence itself became associated with the city.

Paul then confronts one church member engaged in a form of sexual immorality so scandalous that, as Paul says, even the pagans would not tolerate it. His command is severe: Remove the man from the church and deliver him “to Satan for the destruction of the flesh.”

What does he mean?

Paul is demanding that the sinner face the consequences of his rebellion rather than allowing the church to become a nicer-than-God incubator for it. Making sin comfortable gives the sinner no incentive to repent.

So ask yourself: Do you belong to a church that behaves the way Paul prescribes?

And can the answer possibly be yes anywhere near Dearborn, Michigan — or any place becoming like it?

As we discussed last year on my show, Mayor Mamdani in New York was not an outlier. He was a herald of things to come in a land with an ungrateful and undisciplined church.

Since 9/11, the United States has admitted almost 4 million people from Muslim-majority countries. That alone would have tempted previous generations to sin in the opposite direction of our current surrender.

After Pearl Harbor, the Greatest Generation responded to Japan’s attack with the grotesque injustice of rounding up Japanese Americans and placing them in internment camps. That was evil.

But today we have raced to the opposite extreme. Rather than treat individual Muslims unjustly, we refuse to recognize Islamism as a rival civilizational and political force at all. We rebrand Islam as a “religion of peace” while importing more people from Muslim-dominated cultures in a quarter-century than live in my entire home state of Iowa.

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Where once there was overreaction, now there is willful blindness.

We are issuing Babylon an invitation.

Someone will always rule. Something will always be worshipped.

So we must stop fooling ourselves that bad politics or mental illness is the deepest enemy we face. Those are symptoms. What we are actually confronting is rival religion. And the only thing that defeats bad theology is good theology.

My fellow Americans, communism and Islamism are both ascendant in our land. It is time to smash the idols before they smash us. Either we let the Lion of Judah out of His cage — or we learn what fills the vacuum.