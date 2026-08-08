Husband tries to poison pregnant wife 7 times. It doesn’t end well for him

When Catherine Herring found out she was pregnant with her third child, her husband began behaving in strange ways — including obsessing over her hydration.

After an emergency left her and her unborn child on death’s doorstep, Catherine hired a private investigator to look into her husband. What she discovered led to their divorce and his arrest.

On this episode of “Relatable,” Allie Beth Stuckey sits down to hear Catherine’s harrowing story.

In 2022, Catherine found out she was pregnant a week after she and her husband decided to separate. The news resulted in him choosing to stick around, but his behavior was markedly changed.

“[One] morning, he brought me a plastic cup of water and a biscuit and said that he had noticed I wasn't drinking enough water, and for the sake of my pregnancy, he wanted me to stay hydrated, and then he added that he was not going to leave until I had finished the entire glass of water,” Catherine recalls.

“As time progressed and I drank more of the water and ate more of the biscuit, he started urging me to drink faster, and he ultimately was standing over me urging me to chug the water. And when he did that, that was the first time I actually looked down into the cup, and I realized that the water was not clear. It was kind of creamy, almost milky,” she adds.

When she questioned him about the drink, he shrugged it off and acted like he had mistakenly used a dirty cup. But when “violent cramping” and complete loss of bodily control began 30 minutes later, Catherine knew something was terribly wrong.

“Something had been in that cup,” she tells Allie.

Amid the chaos, Catherine recalled an article she had recently read about Google blocking a pro-life group’s advertisement for abortion pill reversals.

“I thought about that article, and I ended up googling abortion pill reversals, and a pregnancy hotline number came up ... and I said, ‘This is going to be the craziest thing you've ever heard, but I think my husband put something in my drink this morning,’” Catherine recounts.

“[The nurse] frantically was trying to get me a prescription for progesterone, which I always find so ironic now. You don't have to have a prescription to obtain chemical abortion pills at this moment in the United States of America, but you do need a prescription for progesterone to counteract the abortion pills to do the reversal,” she explains.

Miraculously, Catherine already had progesterone pills from a previous pregnancy and was able to get a dosage in her system shortly after drinking the water her husband brought her.

But her symptoms didn’t stop.

“I kept getting sick throughout the day, and then I started bleeding heavily, and I was still in touch with the hotline nurse, and she urged me to go to the emergency room,” says Catherine.

When she got to the ER, a “solid black” urine sample alerted doctors and nurses that her kidneys were failing.

“They started an IV, started me on antibiotics, and then they also conducted an ultrasound, and that was the first time that I saw my daughter's heartbeat,” Catherine recalls.

But because hospitals “cannot test for prescription drug poisonings,” Catherine couldn’t get a clear answer about what her husband had put in her water that morning, so she partnered with a private investigator, who instructed her to go back home and “pretend” to take the drinks her husband gave her in order to collect evidence.

In the end, they discovered he attempted to poison her and the baby “six more times.”

“We ended up finding two sets of abortion pill packaging in my trash, and one of the poisoning attempts he did in front of two eyewitnesses. And then the seventh and final drink, we caught him making it on a hidden camera that we had placed into my kitchen air vents,” says Catherine.

“It was so terrifying because he was still to my face saying that he loved me, that he cared about me, that we were going to work this out,” she adds.

Forty days after the first of seven total poisoning attempts, Catherine finally had enough evidence to go to the police. A month later, her husband was arrested and charged with felony assault to induce abortion, felony assault of a pregnant person, and then felony assault injury to a child.

“Ultimately he took a plea deal,” says Catherine. “The felony assault to induce abortion was dropped, and his plea deal was for 180 days in jail plus probation for the attempted murder of our daughter seven separate times.”

“I think these plea deals and weak sentences, they only embolden abusers, and so it's been really scary,” she says, calling his sentence “a slap on the wrist.”

In the divorce proceedings, it came out that Catherine’s husband had long been “living a double life,” including engaging in an extramarital affair. Today, he is serving an eight-year prison sentence after repeatedly violating a protective order that barred him from contacting her.

But life is looking up for Catherine and her children — including her youngest daughter, Josephine Grace. Despite being born prematurely with multiple developmental issues, Josephine is thriving today.

“If she walked in the room, you would have no idea that she had overcome so much in four short years. She is a true inspiration, and I'm so grateful to be her mom,” says Catherine.

To hear more of Catherine’s story and the advocacy she’s doing today around domestic violence and the weaponization of abortion pills, check out the episode above.

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