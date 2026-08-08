DOZENS of decomposing bodies found stuffed in closets and garage of funeral home, police say

A stretch of roadway near the South Chicago Chapel on East 95th Street was shut down as investigators continued to process the dozens of bodies found improperly stored at the funeral home.

Multiple law enforcement sources told WGN-TV that at least 50 decomposing bodies were found on Thursday stuffed into closets and the garage at the business in Chicago, Illinois.

She was cited for leaving bodies in an unrefrigerated area that had a 'rodent infestation, causing decomposition and maggot infestation.'

The Chicago Police Department said the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation called officers to the business on a "license investigation."

WLS-TV reported that the owner of the funeral home was recorded as Clark Morgan, whose name matches that of the person who ran Chicago Heights crematory. That business was shut down after more than 100 bodies were found improperly stored on trailers last year.

Morgan's wife, Johanna, was listed as the funeral director at South Chicago Chapel, but her license was suspended on Wednesday after a history of disciplinary action.

In one incident, she was cited for leaving bodies in an unrefrigerated area that had a "rodent infestation, causing decomposition and maggot infestation."

Residents near the funeral home said they smelled a very foul odor for about a year.

"Every time I come through here, I smell a foul smell in the air, and I was wondering what that smell was, and I kept thinking maybe it was the sewer," Frank Dower said. "That is so awful, but I hope they get it resolved. I hope they get it resolved and put the bodies away properly like they're supposed to be, and justice for the families."

"Oh man, it's awful," Valkiery Velez said. "I've lived here for about a year, and I could smell it this entire year. It's like dead rodents, dead animals. You can smell it, yeah."

Officials said that forensic pathologists found bodies in different states of decomposition.

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The families of the people at the funeral home have been left in limbo as the investigation continues.

"We don't know if Melody is in there or not," Patrice Halliburton said, referring to her sister, who had been cremated at the funeral home. "So right now, we're more fearful that she is than we are angry."

Local Alderman Peter Chico released a statement about the incident Friday.

"I was horrified when I found out about the bodies at the South Chicago Chapel Funeral Home," he said. "My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who may have had loved ones there."

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