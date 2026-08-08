Chicago cops arrest male on minor charges — then suspect gets in major trouble after courthouse security screening

When Chicago police arrested 23-year-old Philip Robinson late last month, police records show he was facing misdemeanor cannabis possession and resisting charges, CWB Chicago reported.

The next day — just after 9:30 a.m. July 29 — Robinson was taken for a court appearance, and the outlet said that "ordinarily, he would have been in and out of the courthouse within hours."

'Nice job by our correctional staff catching it upon intake.'

But Robinson's X-ray security screening at the courthouse was anything but ordinary.

"Cook County Sheriff’s Office correctional staff recovered a loaded firearm" from Robinson — who was still in custody — "after it was detected during routine intake screening," the Cook County Sheriff's Office said. "The firearm — a 9mm Taurus loaded with 13 rounds including one in the chamber — was safely recovered before it could enter the secure facility."

The gun was seen in Robinson's groin area, according to an image the sheriff's office released.

With that, the sheriff’s office referred the matter to the "conveniently available prosecutors for approval of felony charges," CWB Chicago said.

The outlet indicated prosecutors signed off on three new counts: possession of a firearm with a revoked Firearm Owner's Identification card, aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.

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What's more, Robinson — who would have been automatically released from custody in connection with the misdemeanor charges under Illinois' SAFE-T Act — got no break after Judge John Hock got word of the suspect's security screening, CWB Chicago said.

Indeed, Robinson was detained pending trial, the outlet said.

While the sheriff's office said, "Nice job by our correctional staff catching it upon intake," CWB Chicago had questions: "Assuming for a moment that Robinson had the firearm as alleged, where did he get it? Or did Chicago police officers not find the firearm while searching him?"

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