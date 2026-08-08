This bill claims to ‘Save Our Bacon.’ It does the opposite

The name might sound sweet, but BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says Americans shouldn't be fooled. A federal proposal dubbed the “Save Our Bacon Act” is making its way through Congress, and Gonzales believes anyone who cares about the welfare of animals — left or right — should oppose it.

“This is the one thing, the unlikely cause bringing liberals and conservatives together. This is the one thing that we can all agree on is that it turns out, no one likes seeing pigs locked in tiny cages,” Gonzales says.

The Save Our Bacon Act, she explains, "would strip rights away from states, which regulate farming pigs.”

“‘We’re just saving the pigs. We’re saving bacon, and we’re just protecting our family farmers.’ It’s actually not. Once you get past the cute acronym, this bill is not really about bacon at all,” she says.

The bill would “restrict states from imposing certain conditions on the production of livestock products sold within their borders,” which “targets laws like California’s Proposition 12, which was designed to protect animal welfare.”

“If this were passed, it would federally preempt qualifying state and local standards. So then there would be a federal law that would preempt state laws,” Gonzales says.

“Obviously, states, not Washington, D.C., should be free to set their own laws and policies, especially when you think about how states are known for different things, different industries, some agricultural, some not,” she continues.

The purpose of the law being targeted, California Prop 12, was to give animals that we eat a better standard of living while they’re alive.

“Now, I’m not PETA, OK? I’m not PETA ... I’m not a vegan. I love meat. I love eating meat. But I also support the welfare of animals. And I don’t think that we should be forcing pigs into these gestation crates where they can’t move,” Gonzales says.

“During their pregnancies, they’re kept in these crates to prevent them from being able to move. And then when they give birth, they actually have to just nurse through it … they just roll over and the babies just nurse off the pig’s nipples, but they can’t even move,” she continues.

“That is inhumane, guys,” she adds.

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