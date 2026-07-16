The GOP is blowing it with young men

When Democrats lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump, it couldn’t have been clearer that a big reason for their failure was their relentless anger toward young white men — as they even launched a $20 million effort to discover where they went wrong with these men.

However, while this should have been what BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre calls a “golden opportunity for the GOP to secure the loyalty of young men for a generation,” conservatives are instead “setting the opportunity on fire.”

“In a recent Fox News interview, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, blamed the rise of democratic socialism on Gen Z. She said that young people were raised with a silver spoon in their mouth, called them lazy, and suggested sending them to Cuba or Iran,” MacIntyre explains.

Leavitt, who MacIntyre notes “married a millionaire real estate developer more than 30 years her senior,” only made things worse when she tried to defend her comments.

“The message to young people was unmistakable: Your concerns are not legitimate, and we despise you for expecting us to fix anything,” he says.

While there are lazy men in all generations, young white men have a uniquely treacherous hill to climb when it comes to success.

“Young men, especially young white men, have been systematically excluded from educational institutions, corporate hiring, and promotion. These statements aren’t just speculation or resentment. They’re provable fact,” MacIntyre says.

“We have the data. We know what’s going on. And this is the predictable result of decades of cultural indoctrination and civil rights enforcement that trained institutions to prefer women, immigrants, and minorities whenever possible. That has real consequences,” he continues.

“Men who can’t secure education, employment, and status are less likely to marry or form families, no matter how often our culture repeats slogans about equality,” he adds.

But it’s not just empty slogans about equality that are causing the rift.

“Housing has become another barrier,” MacIntyre says. “The average first-time home buyer is now approaching middle age. Young men can’t build wealth as their parents did or provide the stability women often want before marriage.”

“One factor is simply welfare for seniors. Many older Americans failed to save adequately for retirement and now depend on the inflated value of homes they bought decades ago. President Trump has explicitly said he doesn’t want housing prices to fall for that reason,” he explains.

“That’s a deliberate choice to sacrifice young men’s development and family formation to protet older asset holders,” he adds.

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