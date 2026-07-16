Meth-like substance found in van of illegal alien killed by ICE, FBI says — but Democratic DA disputes

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has claimed in a federal filing that substances that looked like methamphetamines were found in the van of an illegal alien who was shot and killed in Houston.

The death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo on July 7 by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent led to nationwide protests by critics of the immigration enforcement policies of President Donald Trump.

An officer claims to have seen 'three plastic bags containing a white crystal-like substance in the middle of the dash.'

An FBI search warrant affidavit filed Tuesday said that bags of "white crystal-like substance" believed to be "consistent with methamphetamine" were found in the van Araujo was driving.

The affidavit said investigations sought authorization to search the van for evidence of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and simple possession, along with other drug charges.

The filing said Araujo was driving the "target vehicle" with three passengers when ICE agents attempted the traffic stop. Araujo drove over a median after refusing to follow orders. The ICE officers followed policy and did not pursue the van and instead relocated it on Canal Street before attempting another stop.

The affidavit says only that an ICE agent shot and killed the driver, but it does not indicate the reason for the shooting.

An officer claims to have seen "three plastic bags containing a white crystal-like substance in the middle of the dash between the driver and passenger side of the vehicle," while standing outside of the van. Photos supporting the officer's claims were included in the affidavit.

The substances were also packaged such that they appeared ready for "distribution, manufacturing, and possession," the affidavit said.

Democratic Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare told CNN he didn't believe the substances identified by the FBI were illicit drugs. He said he had unreleased information and added that the FBI was likely to test the substances in the coming days.

RELATED: President of Mexico VOWS to take action over lethal ICE shooting of illegal alien in Houston

ICE said previously that Araujo had "weaponized" his vehicle against agents, leading to the shooting death. The three passengers in the vehicle dispute that characterization, according to Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas).

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that the Texas Rangers were investigating the lethal shooting.

The DHS had paused traffic stops in the wake of the death of Araujo as well as that of Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine, days later. The president very soon after overturned that decision and said the traffic stops would continue.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!