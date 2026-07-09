President of Mexico VOWS to take action over lethal ICE shooting of illegal alien in Houston

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her administration will take legal action against the U.S. after the lethal shooting of a Mexican national who had lived in Texas for decades.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during a traffic stop in a "targeted enforcement operation" in Houston on Tuesday.

'There's no reason for them to be in detention centers or for violence to be used. So, we're preparing legal measures — obviously, more significant ones.'

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that Araujo refused to follow orders and then tried to run over an officer, who fired at him in self-defense.

Araujo was shot in the stomach and declared dead at a hospital later.

The man's family claimed he had no criminal history and had been applying for legal status for more than a year before the lethal incident.

"Our goal is to go beyond diplomatic notes and what we raised at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, since we cannot allow the mistreatment of our brothers and sisters who are in the United States — our fellow citizens. So we're proposing other measures," Sheinbaum said to reporters on Wednesday.

"There has been another tragic death of a fellow citizen in the United States due to detention issues, when their only 'offense' is not having papers — even though they were hired by a U.S. company. There's no reason for them to be in detention centers or for violence to be used. So, we're preparing legal measures — obviously, more significant ones."

Sheinbaum previously feuded with President Donald Trump over illegal immigration as well as tariffs imposed on her country.

Three other people were detained during the enforcement operation.

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Local leaders immediately called for a transparent investigation into the shooting.

"ICE has released an initial account, but the facts must be independently and thoroughly investigated, including the circumstances that led to the use of deadly force," Democratic Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas said.

"There must be a complete and transparent investigation, and my office stands ready to support our community and any local investigation into how this tragedy unfolded," Harris County Attorney Abbie Kamin responded.

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