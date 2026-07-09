Daughters of the American Revolution society rejects definition of ‘woman,’ opens door to transgenders

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a genealogical society for women whose relatives helped America gain independence 250 years ago.

The society has been around for 135 years, but it just voted to allow men in.

At the organization's 135th Continental Congress, a resolution to define “woman” as someone born female was struck down 1,481 to 984. DAR leadership had already been allowing men who identify as women to join — and now five men are members.

“The wokesters have now accomplished institutional capture in one of our age-old historical institutions here in the United States,” Stuckey says, noting that while conservatives have had some “major wins” recently, “woke is not dead.”

And unless you “eradicate it completely,” she explains that it will “keep coming back like mold.”

“So, don’t have any delusions that wokeness and progressivism has waned. It will come back with a vengeance, especially if they take political power in the midterms and then in 2028. So, the resolution stated this, and praise God for you, woman, who brought this forth,” Stuckey says.

The struck-down resolution by the resistance group Daughters Advocating for Restoration said, “The term ‘woman’ shall be understood to clearly mean a woman who was born female, and therefore, individuals who were born male shall not be eligible for membership; transgender women shall not be eligible for membership; and men who have their birth certificates changed from male to female shall not be eligible for membership.”

The group’s reasoning for allowing men into the group is that while the existing bylaws require members to be women, they do not define the term “woman.”

This, Stuckey says, is “why it’s so important for us Christians to define our terms.”

“We are supposed to be a bastion of courage and clarity,” she says.

“There’s a lot of people who want to be confused, so they are actually sowing chaos through the confusion. That’s what they want to do. They might do that in the name of empathy or niceness or whatever it is,” she continues.

“But there are a lot of people who don’t want the confusion, who don’t want the chaos, who just want to be told what is real, what is true,” she says. “That’s where Christians come in.”

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