Male, 18, accused of placing fingers inside woman's private area on NYC subway train reportedly while she was with 4 children

The New York City Police Department told Blaze News that it received a report that a 30-year-old female was aboard a northbound R train approaching the West 28th Street and Broadway subway station around 3 p.m. June 28 when an unidentified individual sexually abused her.

Police told Blaze News that the victim exited the train, and EMS transported her to a local hospital for treatment. The unidentified individual accused of sexually abusing her remained on the train, police told Blaze News.

'Savage.'

Police noted to Blaze News that Ari Shtein, an 18-year-old male from Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged Wednesday evening in the NYPD's 5th Precinct with aggravated sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Citing prosecutors and a criminal complaint, WPIX-TV reported that Shtein is accused of putting his fingers inside a woman's private area while she was riding a Manhattan subway train with four kids, ages 7 to 11.

The station, citing authorities, said Shtein was standing behind the woman when he allegedly sexually abused her.

Shtein was arrested after turning himself in, WPIX said.

The station said it was unclear whether the victim is the mother of any of the kids she was with.

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WPIX, citing police, added that Shtein also was charged with sexual abuse and forcible touching.

The station reported that Shtein was arraigned Wednesday, and he pleaded not guilty and was released without bail, according to court records.

WPIX said his attorney could not be immediately reached.

One commenter under the NYPD Crime Stoppers' "wanted for sexual abuse" X post regarding the incident replied with one word: "Savage."

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