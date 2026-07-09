Florida airport officially renamed 'President Donald J. Trump International' — and the libs are RAGING

President Donald Trump has stamped his name on a Florida airport effective immediately, according to Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy.

Duffy posted a video Thursday showing the transformation of the welcome sign reading "Palm Beach International Airport" to the new one bearing the president's name.

'There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor.'

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation passed by the legislature to approve the change earlier this year.

Trump Force One was the first aircraft to land at President Donald J. Trump International Airport, or DJT, touching down at 5:01 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The president's son Eric Trump expressed his happiness that Trump Force One was the first plane to land at the renamed airport.

"There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor," he wrote on social media.

"Congratulations Dad — I'm happy to have played a big role in making this happen," he added.

On the other hand, critics of the president posted their outrage on social media about the change to the airport in West Palm Beach.

"Good to know. I will never set foot in that s**thole," one response reads.

"What is the point of f**king renaming everything. Get America out of debt. I guess it is up to some future president," another detractor said.

"It's a joke. Living presidents should NOT have public infrastructure named after them. Maybe this is an omen that @realDonaldTrump will die of old age and obesity soon?" a critic said.

"Nothing says 'definitely not a cult' like naming an international airport after a sitting politician and having his son write a love letter about it. ... This isn't patriotism. It's personality cult politics. The constant worship is embarrassing," another reply reads.

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"I live in Florida all my life. Your dad hasn't done f**king s**t for me bro," another critic said.

Supporters of the president were thrilled by the change. The Trump Organization also posted video of Trump Force One landing at the newly named airport.

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