Outrage erupts over new passport celebrating America's 250th — and guess whose image is on it

The White House revealed a plan to include a new image on an updated passport design meant to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding, and many on the left are outraged.

The limited edition passport now bearing the image of President Donald Trump will not be issued for all renewals, but only for people who seek the special issue at the Washington Passport Agency, according to the State Department.

'No one can step up to stop this crazy s**t?'

"These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. passport the most secure documents in the world," said Tommy Pigott, a spokesperson for the State Department.

The Trump passports will be available shortly before the Fourth of July, and between 25,000 and 30,000 will be published.

Critics lodged their outrage on social media, with many falsely assuming that they would be forced to use the new passport design.

"It's going to take the government so long to get his f**king face off of everything," Democratic activist Adam Parkhomenko responded.

"You have got to be kidding me," attorney Mike Levin said.

"No sitting president has ever done this. Coins, park passes, battleships, and now your passport. The man cannot find a surface he will not slap his name or face on. This is not patriotism. It is vanity," Levin added.

"Do we all have to look like Trump or will these passport include our photos, too?!?" former Obama adviser David Axelrod joked.

"I've never been so relieved to have already renewed my passport," said Mary Trump, the president's niece.

"Why are the checks and balances in the US government not working? No one can step up to stop this crazy s**t?" another detractor said.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office mocked the announcement with a fake image of California licenses including the governor's face.

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Others however, loved the idea.

"I am not due for a passport, but I am getting one of these beauties. It's a piece of history," one X user said.

"I love this!" Laura Loomer said.

A Polymarket trading exchange put the chances of Trump's image being published on a passport at 73% after the announcement.

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