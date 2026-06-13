17-year-old beaten into coma in NYC as Knicks complete historic comeback win against Spurs in NBA Finals

A 17-year-old male was beaten into coma in Manhattan as the New York Knicks completed a historic comeback win against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, police told the New York Daily News Friday.

The New York City Police Department released a photo of the suspect — wearing a referee-style shirt — in the hope that tipsters may recognize him.

'I know there was a lot of stuff happening outside.'

Police believe the culprit is a Twitch streamer who was screaming out, “Spurs in 7!” to get a reaction from Knicks fans on the streets, the Daily News said.

What's more, the paper said the beatdown was livestreamed — and that it went down outside the Juniper Bar on West 35th Street near 8th Avenue, which is about two blocks from Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks defeated the Spurs 107-106 Wednesday on a last-second basket.

While the suspect hollered, “Spurs in 7!” as he and his friends recorded reactions, the Daily News said a young man standing next to the victim said, “Suck my d**k!” which led to a "free-for-all near a food cart on the sidewalk that dissipated after a few minutes, then quickly resumed again, according to a video reviewed by the Daily News."

The male who wore the referee-style shirt repeatedly punched and kicked the victim, the paper said.

RELATED: Mayhem in Manhattan: Chaos, violence erupt outside New York Knicks Game 3 watch party

While video showed the victim standing on his own — although bruised and red-faced — minutes after the fight was broken up, he reportedly suffered a seizure, and medics rushed him in critical condition to Bellevue Hospital, the Daily News said.

The paper added that the victim briefly was in a coma with fluid in his lungs but has since woken up and is expected to survive.

The NYPD posted a photo of the suspect and said the following: "WANTED FOR GANG ASSAULT: On Wednesday night after the Knicks game, a group approached a 17-year-old near 237 W 35th St and got into an argument. This individual punched and kicked the teen. He had a seizure and was in a coma. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS."

The Daily News said the attacker remained at the scene after the fight and at times appeared intoxicated and was lying on the sidewalk.

Workers at the Juniper Bar told the paper they were too swamped dealing with patrons and didn’t witness the fight.

“We were too busy,” one bartender told the Daily News Friday. “I know there was a lot of stuff happening outside.”

She added to the paper in regard to her bar, “It was packed. There was a lot, like 100 people outside.”

More from the Daily News:

The attack happened as 10 cops were injured and 56 fans were arrested as jubilant fans went wild in the streets of Midtown during the Knicks’ come-from-behind victory — with celebrants destroying a yellow cab and Citi Bikes and setting off fireworks.



Videos circulating online show jubilant Knicks fans stomping on Citi Bikes, climbing street lights, attempting to steal traffic signs, and ripping out poles cemented into the sidewalk.



In another video, a group of men, one waving a Palestinian flag, jump onto a yellow cab, shattering the windshield. One of the men was whipping the hood of the cab so hard with a belt he was denting it, the video shows.



The group also tried to flip the taxi over, police said. Fans climbed on top of four NYPD vehicles, damaging their windows. Some broke into a tractor trailer, stealing items inside.



Other videos show fans setting off fireworks in the street and getting quickly arrested.

The NYPD told the paper that as Wednesday's game went on, crowds north of Madison Square Garden grew to about 10,000 and “became increasingly destructive.”

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