Shocking DOJ report: These crime rates for illegal aliens are truly insane

New Department of Justice data shows that the vast majority of violent crimes committed by noncitizens are being committed by illegal aliens, not legal residents — and BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey, alongside her brother, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Justin Simmons, believes this needs to change.

“A few weeks ago, they released stats for fiscal 2025. And one of the stats in there said that of the 66,000 people sentenced in the United States, 28,000 were noncitizens. Now, not 28,000 were illegal aliens because there’s a difference. You can be a resident alien and have legal status here,” Simmons explains.

“So 28,000 were noncitizens, but of those 28,000, 91.6% were illegal aliens,” he says. “Now, I will say, most of those illegal aliens were charged with those immigration offenses we talked about earlier, illegal entry, illegal re-entry.”

“But, understand it also encompasses a much broader group of criminals. It’s those people who engaged in alien smuggling. It’s people who are engaged in some kind of immigration documents fraud. So it’s important to understand the full context of what all is included in that number,” he continues.

This is why Simmons believes the mission to “stop illegal immigration” is so important.

“You can just imagine how much money we would have saved if we didn’t have to incarcerate all those folks who have broken the laws of the United States, who have shown their unwillingness to follow the laws of the United States upon entering the country,” he adds.

Stuckey points out that among the charges are “murder, manslaughter, sex abuse, child sex abuse.”

“The vast majority of those heinous crimes among the noncitizens are being committed by the illegal aliens,” she says.

“Most of the most heinous ones, stalking, harassing, kidnapping, drug trafficking, the vast majority of those are being committed by these illegal aliens, which just shows how dangerous the situation is,” she continues.

“It’s a human rights issue.”

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