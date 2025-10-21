Trump administration mocks outrage of 'unhinged leftists' as construction of ballroom begins at White House

Many on the left expressed their outrage after images appeared on social media of demolition commencing at the White House to build the ballroom ordered by President Donald Trump.

Among those outraged were California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who posted a response on social media.

'Unhinged leftists and their Fake News allies are clutching their pearls over President Donald J. Trump's visionary addition of a grand, privately funded ballroom to the White House.'

"Ripping apart the White House just like he's ripping apart the Constitution," Newsom said.

The White House fired back via its own social media account by pointing out Newsom's hypocrisy.

"Your Capitol renovation is costing California taxpayers $1.1 BILLION — 4x more than the privately funded White House ballroom, which costs taxpayers NOTHING," the account wrote.

The construction of the ballroom is being paid in part by $22 million from the settlement Trump reached with Alphabet, the parent company of YouTube, over its decision to suspend the president's account after the Jan. 6 rioting.

"It's not his house. It's your house. And he's destroying it," Hillary Clinton replied.

The president's son Eric Trump replied to Clinton.

"The ballroom will be spectacular ... unlike your work in Haiti," he said, referring to controversy surrounding the Clinton Foundation.

Others pounced to criticize the president.

"Trump won't pay for health care, education, or a federal government budget. But Trump will build a brand new $200 million ballroom for himself and his donors. It's clear what Trump's priorities are — and the American people are not on that list," replied Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

"Everyone knows the ballroom monstrosity he's having built is nothing more than a testament to corruption, bribery central, the new headquarters of the old swamp. Trump is destroying the White House. He's destroying America. Disgusting," responded liberal influencer Majid M. Padellan.

"Sometimes the symbolism feels like it's just too obvious; too much on the nose. Trump is vandalizing the White House to build his gaudy Liberace-on-steroids ballroom, using cash from his serial shakedowns of the rich and spineless," Trump critic Charlie Sykes replied.

The White House mocked the reaction in a statement that included a list of renovations made by other presidents.

"In the latest instance of manufactured outrage, unhinged leftists and their Fake News allies are clutching their pearls over President Donald J. Trump's visionary addition of a grand, privately funded ballroom to the White House," reads the statement, "a bold, necessary addition that echoes the storied history of improvements and additions from commanders-in-chief to keep the executive residence as a beacon of American excellence."

The construction of the ballroom is being funded by the Trust for the National Mall nonprofit organization.

"We're putting up our own money. The government is paying for nothing. You probably hear the beautiful sound of construction to the back. You hear that sound? That's music to my ears. ... When I hear that sound it reminds me of money. In this case it reminds me of lack of money because I'm paying for it," the president said to Republicans Tuesday.

