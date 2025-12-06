Did the FBI ignore radicalized they/them gunman?

Trump’s would-be assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania, had a lengthy online history of radicalization, extremist posts, and fetishes — but somehow, none of this sparked any concern with our intelligence agencies.

“One subset of this pornography that is also pushing these men toward sexual degeneracy and gender fluidity, including transgenderism and nonbinary identity, is furry porn,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey comments on “Relatable,” noting that this kind of sexual obsession is rampant in violent individuals.

“We also have to see that this form of pornography is actually leading to, in some ways, political violence that has now affected the president of the United States, who had an assassination attempt against him on July 13, 2024,” she continues. “And then also Charlie Kirk.”

“I do not think it’s a coincidence that both of these men who are suspected as the killers of these top, you know, conservative — one politician and one activist — were also allegedly addicted to this kind of pornography and obsessed with transgenderism,” she adds.

While Stuckey believes that the moral, spiritual, and political meaning behind this is a necessary topic of discussion that could “shake us out of our stupor that these are identities or interests that deserve our compassion,” those who have been tasked with uncovering the truth don’t seem to care about actually finding it.

The 20-year-old gunman who attempted to murder President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year had a horrific online footprint and was using they/them pronouns online.

“This person is messing with gender fluidity, which again, had become a sexual fetish and that this had manifested itself in the demonic identity of being they/them. Now, this person is clearly unwell for a lot of reasons,” Stuckey explains.

“He had an online footprint that included extreme rhetoric espousing political violence as far back as 2019 when he was only 15 years old. He apparently was a former Trump supporter. He left violent threats against ‘the Squad.’ He wished them a quick and painful death,” she continues.

“He wrote things in 2019 like ‘murder the Democrats.’ Then he also would apparently search for things that were violent like Kennedy’s assassination,” she adds.

In 2020, however, it all changed.

“He became critical of Trump. He called Trump a ‘racist,’ referring to Trump supporters as ‘cult followers,’” Stuckey explains, noting that he publicly posted in YouTube comments that the “only way to fight the government is with terrorism style attacks.”

“So I think it’s fair to question, like, why didn’t the FBI do something about this beforehand? Because the FBI actually is able to step in when someone is making these kinds of threats online,” she continues.

“Why wasn’t this happening to this guy when we have so much intelligence,” she asks, “so many resources going to our intelligence agencies?”

