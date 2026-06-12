White House removes song from ICE video after Ariana Grande objects: 'Barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense'

Pop singer Ariana Grande ripped into the White House for using her song in a video on social media promoting Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The video was posted to the White House account on TikTok, but it removed the song after Grande left a comment objecting to what she called "barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense."

'I love this country, and what I'm seeing here happening is not America. It's just not.'

"Please do not ever use my music ⁠in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. f**k ice," she wrote.

Although the comment appears to be hidden, some posted screenshots, and a spokesperson for the singer confirmed that she wrote the comment herself.

Hours later, the song was removed and the message, "This sound isn't available," was added to the caption, according to Entertainment Weekly.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson released a statement about the comment.

"We'll say this one last time: What's actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens," she said.

This is not the first time Grande has objected to the ICE deportation mission.

In January, she wore a pin reading "ICE OUT" at the ceremony for the 2026 Golden Globes. Other celebrities wore "Be Good" pins after anti-ICE protester Renee Good was shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

RELATED: 'Disgusting and inhumane': Pop singer furious that song was used by White House 'to incite violence'

"This is for her," actor Mark Ruffalo said about the pin for Good during an interview on the red carpet. "This is for the people in the United States who are terrorized and scared today. I know I'm one of them."

"I love this country, and what I'm seeing here happening is not America. It's just not," he added.

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