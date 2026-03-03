'Disgusting and inhumane': Pop singer furious that her song was used by White House 'to incite violence'

Pop singer Kesha expressed her outrage after her song was used by the White House in a social media video promoting the military attacks in Iran.

The video posted by the White House account is titled "Lethality" and features U.S. warplanes firing missiles at tankers as Kesha's song "Blow" from 2011 plays.

'This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for.'

The 30-second video was posted to TikTok, where it garnered almost two million views.

Kesha, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert, excoriated the administration for the unauthorized use of her song.

"It's come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war," she said in a post on social media.

"Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind. Love always trumps hate," she added. "Please love yourself and each other in times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for."

She went on to reference an accusation from Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland about President Donald Trump allegedly covering up his presence in the Epstein files.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

"Also, don't let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times," she wrote.

She added, "Stop using my music, perverts," in a second post.

