Trump approval rating SOARS in new poll

A recent national poll from RMS Research has some very good news for supporters of President Donald Trump.

In a poll conducted between July 13 and Tuesday, the president's net approval rating increased to the highest level he's had since spring despite the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and some inflation woes.

That lead might not be enough for Democrats to win control of both houses of Congress given the structural advantage Republicans have.

Trump hit 46% approval with only 52% of respondents saying they disapprove of the president's job, for a net rating of -6.

RMS Research data reveals this rating is the highest for Trump since late April and early May, when his net rating sunk to -17.

The results mirrored those reported by a Morning Consult poll released July 6, which also concluded his net approval rating had climbed to its highest since April. Improvements among Republicans and independents led to the increase.

Republicans in general also "gained trust across the board," Morning Consult said, while Democrats' "issue edge narrowed on everything."

However, despite the increase, Republicans continue to lag behind Democrats on the generic ballot. Democrats have 45% support in the generic ballot while Republicans have only 42%, per Morning Consult.

That lead might not be enough for Democrats to win control of both houses of Congress given the structural advantage Republicans have through redistricting in several states, according to recent analysis from CNN political analyst Harry Enten.

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Republicans made gains on many issues that the poll asked voters to consider. Democrats stalled, despite having a lead.

The generic ballot is seen as a bellwether for the midterm elections.

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