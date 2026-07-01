Democrats face CRUSHING math problem trying to take over the Senate, CNN's Harry Enten says

While Democrats are hopeful about their chances to gain control of the U.S. Senate as well as the House of Representatives, a CNN political analyst says the former is very unlikely.

Harry Enten explained the math problem plaguing Democrats in a segment focusing on the polling results on the Senate campaigns in several states.

In all of those states, Republicans are beating Democrats by at least 2 percentage points.

"So what's the simple math here? Democrats need a net gain of four — four Senate seats to regain control of the upper chamber in Congress, and right now the math, simply put, isn't there for them. ... It's a math problem," Enten said.

Enten went on to show that the most likely Senate seat gains for Democrats are in North Carolina and Texas, where they are either ahead in the polling or even. However, they need at least two other seats to flip, and the most likely candidates are in Iowa, Alaska, and Ohio. In all of those states, Republicans are beating Democrats by at least 2 percentage points.

He went on to show that Democrats were basically tied in the election polling in Maine, a state where they should be further ahead.

"Even in Maine, a state that Kamala Harris easily won back in 2024. ... You have a race that, simply put, is way too close to call. So really, on the mathematical march to four seats, there's really only one seat at this point that Democrats can look like they can count on," Enten explained.

CNN anchor John Berman noted that President Donald Trump's popularity has suffered because of high inflation and the unpopularity of the Iran war. Enten countered that Democrats have still polled poorly in red states, where they need to pick up seats in order to win the Senate.

"These are states that are just very hard to win because, bottom line is, what is holding them back ... is the fundamentals," he added.

RELATED: 'Blue wave' expected for midterms looks more like a tiny ripple, says CNN's Harry Enten

Enten ended by showing that prediction markets lessened the chances of Democrats winning the Senate from 49% in May to only 41% currently.

Republicans, meanwhile, have improved their odds to hold on to the Senate in the prediction markets from 51% in May to 59% currently.

Enten posted the video of his CNN segment to his official social media account on Wednesday.

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