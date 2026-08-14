Trump loses Karoline Leavitt to motherhood — or was it something else?

After the birth of her second child, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has made the decision to leave the White House — however she will remain one of his top outside advisers.

“It’s not that surprising when she just had another baby,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“All of those mothering instincts start kicking in and then they’re not doing their job all of a sudden. And that’s exactly what happened,” he adds.

And she will be missed, particularly by President Trump.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote : “Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!”

“Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections. Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office,” he added.

“Not that many people can stand up to the press like Karoline Leavitt. So good at it. Really good. Young, smart, looked good in her position. And now she’s gone,” Gray says.

However, Kris Cruz points out that the truth might be a little messier.

“The word on the street is there was an argument on Marine One a couple nights ago where her and Trump got in a heated argument,” Cruz explains.

“In a leaked video from last night, she looks visibility isolated during a tense Marine One exchange with Trump and another woman. Hours later, she’s out,” Cruz reads from a post on X, which shows the video.

“She does not look happy,” executive producer Keith Malinak comments.

“Well, she’s missing her babies,” Jeff Fisher adds.

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