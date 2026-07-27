Brandon Gill humiliates woke Smithsonian director with one simple tactic: Asking questions

The Smithsonian Museum is using taxpayer dollars to rewrite history to include race, privilege, and oppression — and Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) is fighting back.

During a series of congressional hearings, Gill handily dismantled their woke version of America with a strategy so simple it’s devastating: asking basic questions.

“Is it important to be polite?” Gill asked the director of the museum, Dr. Anthea Hartig.

“Yes, sir,” she responded.

“It’s also interesting because the same mass action toolkit that your organization has been promoting references politeness as a defining characteristic of white supremacy culture. Ma’am, are you a white supremacist?” Gill asked, to which she replied that she was not.

“Can you help me square why your organization says that being polite is part of being a white supremacist?”

“I’m not exactly familiar,” she replied.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is impressed, telling Gill that his “line of questioning” in these committee hearings has been “incredible.”

And he's asking these questions for good reason, telling Gonzales that the American people’s taxpayer dollars are being “used to undermine our country, undermine our values, and slander the very American people who are paying for all of this nonsense.”

Nonsense that includes depicting Mickey Mouse as "racist" — which Gill also questioned Hartig on.

While Hartig replied that Mickey Mouse is not racist, he had the receipts.

“According to the Smithsonian Institution, one of your exhibits referenced Mickey Mouse as representing quote 'vestiges of long-standing traditions of blackface minstrelsy.’ Would you describe that as racist?” Gill asked.

Hartig responded that Mickey Mouse is not rooted in racism, but rather "minstrelsy."

“I have to ask you, how much personal pleasure do you get out of being able to put these people on the hot seat and make them squirm like that?” Gonzales asks Gill.

“The best part about this,” he responds, “is that so many of these leftists have never had to defend anything that they believe.”

“They have so much institutional power that they can ... sit at the Smithsonian Institution and tell the world that black is white and up is down and nobody calls them on it,” he adds.

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