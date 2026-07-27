Democratic socialist leader goes on Fox and admits every extreme thing they want to do

The Democratic establishment is replete with leftists who have in recent years supported, among other things, men in women's sports, the genital mutilation of children, unchecked abortion, radical wealth redistribution initiatives, racial reparations, open border policies, DEI, and climate alarmism.

Despite the party's relative extremism, there is an appetite among Democratic voters to drive the party further to the left as evidenced in the recent primary successes enjoyed in Colorado, New York, and Pennsylvania by Zohran Mamdani-styled Democratic Socialists of America candidates.

'STOP pooping in the punch bowl.'

DSA candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, for example, is a Muslim convert who hates cops, Israel, and the border, and co-founded a group that called for the "total eradication of Western civilization."

Establishment Democrats' efforts to downplay the threat of their party's capture by Chevalier and her fellow travelers have not only been frustrated at the polls but on cable news, where DSA national co-chair Megan Romer proudly admitted her group's aims for America.

Speaking to Romer on Sunday, just days ahead of the 2026 Democratic Socialist Summit in Chicago, Fox News' Shannon Bream referenced remarks the radical made at the DSA convention last year.

"Power only cedes itself to a greater degree of power," Romer told her comrades, reported the Daily Economy. "We win by making conditions so intolerable for the ruling class that they would rather give in to our demands than continue to live with the disturbance we cause, until we are able to fully seize power ourselves."

When asked whether these remarks were aimed at the Democratic Party, Romer said, "It's aimed from the working class to the ruling class — so the two-party duopoly, the two corporate parties, it's aimed at both of them."

RELATED: The socialists are coming for the Senate

Romer confirmed that establishment Democrats should be worried because "they have not been delivering, and our candidates are and have been."

While the DSA might pose a problem for the Democratic Party, the DSA's ascendancy could also mean trouble for the republic. After all, Romer confirmed to Bream that the DSA seeks to:

eliminate the U.S. Senate;

replace the presidency and the U.S. Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary handpicked and overseen by Congress;

abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement;

abolish U.S. borders and grant amnesty to all illegal aliens presently residing in the country;

defund the Department of War;

abolish prisons; and

seize public control of most large corporations.

Going through this list of some of the DSA's plans for America, Romer emphasized that "the Senate is an anachronistic institution" and complained that it is "part of the system that was made to make sure that the people didn't have too much of a say."

Pressed on whether there would be any immigration enforcement in the absence of ICE, Romer pushed the utopian notion that there would be no need given a recalibration of American foreign policy.

"The open borders is part of a longer-term international plan that involves us stopping destabilizing countries," said Romer. "Most people who are coming to this country are coming as economic refugees, and we destabilized their country. We did that."

"If we can get to the place where the U.S. is not destabilizing countries in order to mine them for resources, there will be significantly less migration," added the socialist.

Finally, when asked what the DSA plans to do with criminals — particularly rapists, murderers, and other dangerous individuals — when America's prisons are abolished, Romer kicked the can down the yellow brick road, stating, "When we get rid of this need for crimes of poverty to exist, when we get rid of that destabilizing force that creates so many people who are living in desperate situations and doing desperate things, that brings those numbers down to very small numbers, and then we can collectively decide what we do with those people."

"I suspect it won't look like the prison system as we know it today," added Romer.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat set for retirement, said of democratic socialists, "I think the tent for the Democratic Party can accommodate diversity."

However, former Obama adviser Van Jones is among the Democrats beginning to freak out over the influx of "extremists" into the Democratic tent.

"I'm tired of being told that, to be a progressive, I now must swear allegiance to crazy ideas," Jones wrote earlier this month.

Jones noted that DSA-types are "trying to sneak backwards proposals into our party, hoping mainstream Democrats are too frustrated with MAGA and the Democratic Party establishment to notice. But we see you. Yes, we want our Democratic Party to be a big tent. But we don’t need 'party poopers.['] So STOP pooping in the punch bowl — and telling us the turds are ice cubes."

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