Democrat who wants to 'seize the means of production' won't deny she's a commie

Establishment liberals are fighting a rearguard action against radical socialists inside the Democratic Party.

They lost more ground on Tuesday when a troop of democratic socialist candidates endorsed by fellow traveler New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani knocked off a pair of incumbents in New York's Democratic primary elections — Rep. Daniel Goldman and five-term Rep. Adriano Espaillat.

'Seize the means of production.'

As more comes out about the character of the victorious socialists for whom Mamdani held the door open, it seems that the ascendant radicals may be more radical than even the mayor.

In a softball interview Wednesday on MS NOW, talking head Ali Velshi pressed Darializa Avila Chevalier — the Muslim convert who beat Espaillat 49.4% to 45.9% and previously helped lead the destructive 2023-2024 Columbia University encampment — about President Donald Trump's characterization of her and other candidates in Tuesday's primary races as "communists."

"Donald Trump talked about communists being elected last night. There were three of you in the congressional races, and there were five people who Zohran Mamdani supported in state races. All eight of you won," said Velshi. "How do avoid becoming the ad for Republicans?"

RELATED: CNN data analyst stunned by Democratic Party's takeover by Mamdani's fellow travelers

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"You will be a member of the Democrat delegation, and you're going appear in all sorts of people's ads," continued Velshi. "All sorts of Republicans' ads [will] say, 'This is what you're going to get if you vote for the Democrats — a communist.'"

Avila Chevalier — the co-founder of a group that posted "death to America" on social media earlier this year and called for the "total eradication of Western civilization" — did not bother challenging her characterization as a communist but instead expressed pride in dodging the question and tossed Velshi a word salad.

"That framing is one that I've been very proud to be able to say I don't respond to, one in which I have been very intentional to say I won't be reactive," said the radical who identifies as an "Afro-Latina" Dominican daughter of immigrants. "We are presenting a vision of what we're fighting for, and I think for far too long we have had politics that is reactive to what Republicans are doing. What we need is Democrats who are actually going to present a positive vision."

Despite talking around whether she is a communist, Avila Chevalier told Velshi, "I will always be honest about my position on things."

Before she apparently deleted her X account, thousands of Avila Chevalier's posts were archived. If as honest in recent years about her views as she purportedly is now, then it appears Trump's "communist" characterization is more than fair.

In addition to sharing a post that called for the state takeover of parts of the economy; the nationalization of utilities, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies; the suspension of rent payments; and the seizure of "all properties from landlords," CNN reported that Avila Chevalier tweeted or retweeted the following messages:

Earlier this month, Avila Chevalier said in a statement to CNN, "I have grown considerably since in the years since these tweets, and I am focused on our community and our community’s future."

Some of the tweets were as recent as 2022.

In her victory speech on Tuesday night, Chevalier — who, according to the Guardian, was recruited to run for Congress by Justice Democrats, the same outfit that backed democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — said that her primary success signaled "a new dawn" for the district.