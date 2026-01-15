Ariana Grande exposes Hollywood hypocrisy with anti-ICE pin at Golden Globes

In 2017, an Australian-American yoga teacher named Justine Damond called the police because she heard strange noises in the alley behind her house and thought someone was being hurt.

When she called 911, police officers showed up to her house.

One of their names was Mohamed Noor, and he was an immigrant from Somalia. While she was talking to the other police officers, Noor shot through the driver’s open window at Damond and hit her in the chest, killing her immediately.

He was sentenced to only 12 years in prison.

“Now you might not have ever heard that story because there were no riots. There were no protests. Nothing burned down. There was no shouts and insistence upon saying her name or rest in power. Your favorite social justice activist, your racially conscious pastor, didn’t post anything about her,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey says on “Relatable.”

“And in fact, in 2021, the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned Noor's murder conviction due to insufficient evidence, sending the case back to the district court where he would be sentenced instead for the manslaughter conviction,” she continues.

Noor testified that the loud noises made him fear for his life, and that’s why he shot her.

“So he was spooked. He wasn’t approached with a vehicle. This woman wasn’t armed. She came outside in her pajamas,” Stuckey says.

“Now I want you to ask yourself, if this had been an ICE agent who killed a liberal woman, or if this had been a white police officer who killed a black man ... Minneapolis would have burned,” she continues.

In comparison, $1.5 million has been raised for Renee Nicole Good — who drove her car at an ICE officer in protest and was shot and killed as a result.

And celebrities like Ariana Grande are wearing pins to the Golden Globes that say “ICE Out.”

“The Golden Globes had a border. Like it had a hedge, and it’s got dogs, and it’s got guards. It’s got armed security officers. Like if I tried to go in there and cause chaos ... someone would have been shot for doing that possibly. They at least would have been tackled,” Stuckey comments.

“What do you think Ariana Grande’s house looks like? Do you think her gates are open? Do you think that she has a lock on her door? Do you think that she has bodyguards?” she continues.

“These people believe that they deserve security and that normal Americans who can’t afford to live in gated mansion communities deserve to bear the brunt of it and that innocent moms and dads in Minnesota deserve to be stolen from by Somalian migrants,” she says, adding, “That’s what they believe.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.