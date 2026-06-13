Atlanta man angry at his girlfriend for leaving him does the unthinkable to their 4-year-old daughter, police say

A Georgia mother can be heard screaming on a harrowing 911 call before Atlanta police responded and found a horrific crime scene.

Atlanta police said they responded to a call of an injured person in a domestic dispute at about 11:30 p.m. on March 14.

'Stop! Rashad, stop! Help!' she says before the line goes silent.

They found a 4-year-old girl with multiple lacerations being held by an adult male later identified as 35-year-old Rashad Dixon. They were able to separate the girl from Dixon through the use of de-escalation tactics.

Police said she succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to a hospital.

Dixon was also treated for laceration injuries and was then arrested.

After an investigation, prosecutors said that Dixon stabbed and killed his daughter in order to punish the girl's mother for leaving him.

WSB-TV obtained the audio of the 911 call, where the girl's mother can be heard yelling for Dixon to stop.

"Stop! Rashad, stop! Help!” she says before the line goes silent.

Prosecutors say Dixon stabbed the phone in order to stop the emergency call. He then allegedly broke one of the windows in her car and also stabbed himself in an attempt to "evade the consequences of his actions."

Dixon was charged with a slew of crimes, including:

Murder;

Aggravated assault;

Aggravated battery;

Cruelty to children in the first degree;

Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony;

False imprisonment;

Two counts of criminal damage to property; and

Simple assault.

"It's a horrible case of a father taking the life of his child to punish the mother," Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said about the case.

"We're going to ask that he be put in prison for the rest of his life," Willis added.

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"Sometimes they say prosecutors don't cry, but this one, when you read it, when you see some of the evidence, it's heart-wrenching,” Executive District Attorney Simone Hylton said.

Hylton said there was a history of abuse of the victim's mother by Dixon.

"This is an indication of the extreme events that can occur in intimate partner violence cases," she added.

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