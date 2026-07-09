The American people have not been getting the full story on alien disclosure, and while Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R) isn’t yet allowed to tell it, she isn’t shying away from teasing it.

“Under the last administration, we were being obstructed, and really, until President Trump gave the green light for them to start releasing stuff,” Luna tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, “we would not have been able to talk about or share some of the investigations that have been conducted by the federal government. We wouldn’t have been able to talk about some of the footage that you’re now seeing.”

“Do you know something that has not been released?” Glenn asks. “Do you know things that you feel the American people should know?”

“There will be an announcement soon on one other kind of factor to all this, but ... I think it’ll just kind of give the assurance that people will understand that the phenomenon is real,” Luna responds.

“What I will say is, without a doubt the phenomenon is real,” she adds.

“Are you leaning one way or another? Foreign or not earthly?” Glenn asks.

“I think when you talk about these things, I don’t want to say not earthly because we don’t know ... but what I would say is that energy is real, and a lot of these — you can see in some of them orbs — they can’t explain it,” Luna responds.

“And so I think that gets into a deeper discussion," she adds.

Glenn wants to dig deeper, asking, “Is this a defense, or is this a spiritual question? Which is the bigger question — defense or philosophical/spiritual?”

“I think that it will really kind of make people ask the fundamental question of, ‘Do you believe?’” Luna explains.

“Do you believe in God or not, and then do you believe that we’re the only creation, not speculating on nefarious or bad,” she adds.

“I don’t understand how people are saying that this is going to make everybody question their faith,” Glenn answers. “If I find out that there are other beings, why would I question my faith?”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.