Islamic name tops England and Wales boys’ baby names for third straight year

The top baby name for boys born in England and Wales has held on to its crown for the third consecutive year.

The newly unveiled list, compiled by the Office for National Statistics, is based on birth data from the 2025 calendar year.

Muhammad has ranked among the top 10 boys' names in England and Wales every year since 2016.

Muhammad, given to 5,957 newborn boys, topped the list, up 4% from 2024. Noah ranked second with 4,075, followed by Leo, Luca, and Arthur.

Alternate spellings of the top boy name also fared well, with Mohammed in 20th place and Mohammad in 55th place, increasing the count by an additional 2,600.

The ONS additionally provided a month-by-month breakdown, which revealed that for every month of 2025, Muhammad claimed first and Noah second.

Muhammad has ranked among the top 10 boys’ names in England and Wales every year since 2016 and among the top 100 since 1997.

By contrast, traditional girls’ names have remained popular. Olivia appeared in the top slot for the 10th year in a row. Lily moved up to second place, followed by Amelia, Isla, and Florence.

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Office for National Statistics

According to the 2021 census, the Muslim population of England and Wales was 3.87 million, or 6.5% of the total population. A third of the population growth in England and Wales between 2011 and 2021 was Muslim.

Restore Britain party leader Rupert Lowe criticized the rankings on X, writing, "This is awful and demonstrates the rapidly changing demographics of our country."

"Only Restore Britain will fight this," he added.

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