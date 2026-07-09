'Rape of Britain' ignored because of the Muslim vote, UK lawmaker tells Joe Rogan

Rupert Lowe, the head of Restore Britain in the U.K. Parliament, released a damning report on June 16, detailing the staggering scale of the horrific crimes committed against generations of young white girls in Britain by predominantly Muslim Pakistani gangs.

The 219-page "Rape Gang Inquiry Report" — which was commissioned by Lowe and led by Sammy Woodhouse, a rape-gang survivor who over a decade ago helped expose the mass rape of girls in Rotherham, England — estimated that the number of white girls subjected to "repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma" since the 1950s is "at the very least, 250,000."

'You're going to have a real problem.'

The report's disturbing insights not only into the crimes but into the British establishment's egregious response captured Joe Rogan's attention last month. In an interview released Wednesday, the podcaster sat down with Lowe to discuss what Elon Musk has elsewhere dubbed "the rape of Britain," as well as the correlated issues of mass migration, the failure of multiculturalism, western Islamicization, and the fall of civilizations.

After raising the alarm about the costly and seemingly interminable inundation of foreigners into the United Kingdom, Lowe — whose party advocates for mass deportations — highlighted Britain's problem with migrant populations, particularly those originating from Islamic nations, that "are increasingly living in small groups of people who haven't integrated, who are living under Sharia law, and who have their own courts."

Rogan, unsettled by Lowe's observation of parallel Islamic legal systems operating in the U.K. and allegedly tolerated by British authorities, said, "There's certain cultures that if you allow them to come into your community and then they institute the laws of the country where they came from, you're going to have a real problem."

"They don't live the way you live. They don't have the same respect for women that you have. They don't treat them the same way. They don't allow dogs," continued Rogan.

"The idea is supposed to be that Western society is inclusive and progressive because we're intelligent and educated and we care — but you can care so much that you let in criminals, and then you give those criminals all your money, and then the criminals can take over your country, slowly but surely."

RELATED: 'Beyond evil': Nightmarish report reveals full scale of mass Islamic rapes of '250,000' white British girls

L-R: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images; Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Rogan suggested that people are wrong to be skeptical about the possibility and ramifications of such a takeover, referring back to the collapse of the empires of yesteryear.

"People look at the Colosseum, you look at ancient Greece, and they think, 'Wow, I wonder what happened to those guys.' What do you think happened?" said Rogan. "Probably the same s**t that's happening right now to England, the same s**t that could have happened to America. It's — civilizations fall apart for various reasons. And one great way to get them to fall apart is to bring in a bunch of people and they don't have to follow your laws."

Lowe bridged the topics of civilizational collapse and rapacious parallel societies to the rape gang inquiry, suggesting that he and others had to crowdfund the report because the "government will not have a statutory inquiry" — a special kind of state inquiry that can compel witnesses to give evidence or to supply documents — because the powers that be are sensitive to the "Muslim bloc vote."

Lowe claimed that as the result of his efforts to force disclosures in Parliament relevant to the inquiry, it has become clear that "a lot of the data has not been properly collected" by the police, the National Health Service, social services, and other institutions with regard to the crimes and the particulars of their perpetrators.

The Restore Britain leader suggested further that while the powers that be know that members of imported populations are disproportionately prowling about and preying on native British girls, "they don't want to admit that their multicultural experiment" has failed, "which as you probably know, famously Enoch Powell warned would fail with his ... 'Rivers of Blood' speech, for which he was heavily criticized."

"They don't want to be called racist," added Lowe.

Rogan said, "We hope you guys turn it around."

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