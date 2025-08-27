Musk asks: 'Why are they allowing the rape of Europe?' — then vows to do something about it in the UK

The Paris Public Prosecutor's Office told Le Parisien that early Tuesday morning, a Libyan teen allegedly raped a Ukrainian woman in front of the Eiffel Tower.

A 17-year-old Dutch girl was hunted down, then butchered as she tried calling the police last week near Amsterdam. The girl's suspected killer is a 22-year-old asylum-seeker who was arrested at a migrant center on Friday for an unrelated Aug. 15 rape and is believed to have also sexually assaulted another woman.

Earlier this month, Pakistani asylum-seeker Kamran Khan, 43, appeared in a British court, where he denied having repeatedly raped an 8-year-old girl between September 2024 and July 2025.

Confronted with these stories and other insights into the fallout of mass migration into Europe and the failed assimilation of migrant populations, Tesla CEO Elon Musk — who has long criticized British and European officials for failing to adequately prevent or address the rape of their girls and women by migrant men — posed the question on Monday, "Why are they allowing the rape of Europe?"

On the continent

Migrants helped drive the spike of rapes across Europe, cases of which European Union data indicates increased by 141% between 2013 and 2023.

A Lund University study published earlier this year in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence found that migrants or second-generation migrants accounted for 63% of convictions for rape or attempted rape in Sweden — a nation of 10.5 million that the Telegraph noted opened its doors to roughly 160,000 asylum seekers in 2015 alone.

Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images

Marie-Thérèse Kaiser, an Alternative for Germany politician, was convicted of a hate crime last year for pointing out that in her homeland — which opened its doors to over 670,000 refugees and 680,000 non-refugee immigrants between 2010 and 2016 — Afghan and African asylum-seekers "are proportionally 40x and 70x more involved in gang rapes than Germans," citing government statistics.

Of the suspects identified in the rape and sexual assault cases in Germany last year, Deutsche Welle reported that over a third were foreigners.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni acknowledged in a 2024 interview that in her nation, "there is a higher incidence, unfortunately, in cases of sexual violence, by immigrants, especially illegal ones."

In the isles

In the case of Britain, which has similarly imported a rape crisis, Musk appears ready to fund the legal backlash.

"I would like to help fund legal actions against corrupt officials who aided and abetted the rape of Britain, per the official government inquiry," Musk wrote on Tuesday.

Thousands of British girls were systematically raped, tortured, and trafficked by Pakistani grooming gangs from the late 1980s well into the new millennium.

Authorities long failed to help the victims and hold the pedophilic rapists accountable in part because of "nervousness about race."

Earlier this year, British Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe, formerly of the Reform U.K. Party and now the leader of Restore Britain, launched a crowdfunded independent inquiry into the grooming gangs and into the government officials who failed to act.

'The government simply needs to enforce the law.'

On Tuesday, Lowe's team of inquisitors revealed that they have "identified eighty-five local authorities in which the gang-based sexual exploitation of children is taking place, or has historically done so" and noted that "patterns of targeted exploitation by predominantly Pakistani males, combined with gross negligence from public bodies, are identifiable."

Illegal aliens crossing the English Channel to the UK from France. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

Lowe's team further indicated that "ongoing cases have been referred to relevant authorities, and the Rape Gang Inquiry will shortly be writing to all local authorities where these heinous crimes have been identified to request full transparency and cooperation."

Among the areas highlighted on the map shared to X by Lowe that indicates where the grooming gangs were allegedly active was the county of West Yorkshire, where police responding to a freedom of information request recently revealed that over 21% of suspects arrested for sexual offenses last year were foreign nationals. Pakistani nationals accounted for a plurality of the arrestees.

"Existing law is clear that anyone who was an accessory to aggravated rape or murder, especially of children, is guilty of serious crime and must either serve time in prison if a citizen or be deported if not," wrote Musk. "The government simply needs to enforce the law."

Lowe noted, "Elon deserves huge credit for what he has done to uncover this scandal."

