Musk accuses Britain's leftist PM of failing to tackle Pakistani gangs' systematic rape of children

Thousands of British girls were systematically raped, tortured, and trafficked by Pakistani grooming gangs from the late 1980s well into the new millennium. For years, authorities failed to help the victims and hold the pedophilic rapists accountable in part because of "nervousness about race." The British media, rendered largely useless by political correctness and an apparent disinterest in the fate of white, working-class children, similarly dropped the ball and in some cases even suppressed details about the horrific and widespread issue.

Former British Home Secretary Suella Braverman, a critic of the "misguided dogma of multiculturalism," noted in September 2023 that the "systematic rape, abuse and exploitation of young girls by organized gangs of older men — and the disgraceful failure of the authorities to act despite ample evidence — is a stain on our country."

Elon Musk generated serious waves Wednesday by suggesting that the recent refusal by the isles' stained Labour government to take a closer look at the historic abuse is connected with the leftist prime minister's apparent failures of yesteryear.

"In the UK, serious crimes such as rape require the Crown Prosecution Service's approval for the police to charge suspects," Musk tweeted Wednesday. "Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008-2013."

The Financial Times noted that during the time period highlighted by Musk, Starmer served as director of public prosecutions, getting around to prosecuting elements of the Rochdale rape gang only during his final year in the position — after the scandal in Greater Manchester became too great to ignore.

Starmer admitted in 2012 that the rapists had long escaped justice because police, prosecutors, and the courts had failed to understand the nature of the abuse.

"In a number of cases presented to us, particularly in cases involving groups, there's clearly an issue of ethnicity that has to be understood and addressed," Starmer said. "But if we're honest it’s the approach to the victims, the credibility issue, that caused these cases not to be prosecuted in the past. There was a lack of understanding."

The Financial Times indicated that the prime minister's office declined to comment on Musk's accusation.

Hours after suggesting Starmer failed to hold rapists to account as a prosecutor, Musk suggested Starmer's Labour government has since added insult to injury.

"Who is the boss of Jess Phillips right now? Keir Stamer," tweeted Musk. "The real reason she's refusing to investigate the rape gangs is that it would obviously lead to the blaming of Keir Stamer (head of the CPS at the time)."

Jess Phillips, whom Musk said "deserves to be in prison," has served as Starmer's parliamentary under-secretary of state for safeguarding and violence against women and girls since July.

'It's clear whose side she is on.'

GB News reported that Phillips turned down the Oldham Council executive's request for a formal public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in their borough. Shadow Home Office minister Chris Philp told the BBC that Conservatives backed Oldham Council's request.

In her response, Phillips reportedly suggested that she understands "the strength of feeling that a further inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham should be undertaken" but that "it is for Oldham Council alone to decide to commission an inquiry into child sexual exploitation locally, rather than for the Government to intervene."

Former Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister Liz Truss noted, "This is Jess Phillips, the same Home Office Minister who excused masked Islamist thugs. Her title 'Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls' is a perversion of the English language. It's clear whose side she is on."

'2025 must be the year that the victims start to get justice.'

The Critic echoed Musk's suggestion that Phillips might oppose an inquiry for fear of uncovering "the extent of institutional complicity" but noted further that "one also can't help wondering if Phillips — who, at the last General Election, narrowly triumphed in her heavily Muslim Birmingham Yardley constituency over Jody McIntyre, a Muslim candidate campaigning on the issue of Gaza — fears upsetting her constituents."

Tom Jones, writing for Unherd, suggested that "the reasons for refusing a Government intervention can be disputed, but it cannot be disputed that it is reprehensible. The case for a centralized inquiry is clear: while this request was for Oldham alone, there has been a rape gang scandal in over 50 British towns and cities. This is a staggering scale of depravity, and most cases are marked by close resemblances in their systematic nature."

Jones noted further that the government has the resources, authority, and backing necessary to launch a proper inquiry, not to mention the distance that would be lacking should the council in Oldham investigate its own conduct.

While the Starmer government appears uninterested in pursuing answers in Oldham, Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party, noted Thursday morning, "The time is long overdue for a full national inquiry into the rape gangs scandal."

"Trials have taken place all over the country in recent years but no one in authority has joined the dots," wrote Badenoch. "2025 must be the year that the victims start to get justice."

Chris Philp told the BBC, "We need a proper national inquiry to look at all of these issues across all of the towns affected. And I'm afraid to say there are something like, you know, 15 to 25 different towns involved, covering thousands and thousands of victims."

Philp noted further that the inquiry should examine why the pedophile rape gangs were "overwhelmingly of South Asian background."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!