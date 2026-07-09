Watch live: Day 4 of the Charlie Kirk assassination Tyler Robinson pretrial hearing

Watch live as Day 4 of the preliminary hearing in the murder case of Charlie Kirk gets under way in Provo, Utah.

After a dramatic third day dominated by legal battles over key evidence, prosecutors are expected to present the redacted recorded statements of Tyler Robinson's former roommate, Lance Twiggs, along with additional digital evidence they say ties Robinson to the murder.

Day 3 also included testimony surrounding Robinson's surrender to law enforcement, while defense attorneys continued challenging the prosecution's forensic evidence and fought to limit what the judge could consider. With the hearing entering its final stages, today's testimony could be among the most significant yet as prosecutors work to convince Judge Tony Graf there is enough evidence to send Robinson to trial on aggravated murder charges and pursue the death penalty.

Watch Day 4 live:

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