Exclusive: Border Patrol nabs convicted child sex offender who allegedly jumped from moving train

A Honduran national with prior convictions for child sex abuse and illegal re-entry has been taken back into federal custody after he allegedly jumped from a moving train in an attempt to slip into the U.S. undetected, according to details provided to Blaze News by the Department of Homeland Security.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Uvalde Station were conducting train-check operations Saturday when three men reportedly jumped from a railcar and ran. One didn't get far.

'Child sex offenders who repeatedly attempt to enter our country pose a serious threat, and we stand ready to answer that threat.'

The DHS identified the man as Cristobal Cortes-Cartagena, 39, and a records check on scene revealed a lengthy criminal history.

Cortes-Cartagena was convicted in California in 2010 of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and served five years in prison before being removed from the country.

In 2017, he was convicted of illegal re-entry and sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. California prosecutors also convicted him separately of failing to register as a sex offender, adding another 14 months to his time served.

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Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

He was deported a second time in 2021.

Cortes-Cartagena is now back in federal custody in connection with the Saturday incident. He faces a federal charge of illegal re-entry after deportation, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

"Constant vigilance by our Border Patrol agents is paramount to keeping our communities safe," said a statement from Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony "Scott" Good. "Child sex offenders who repeatedly attempt to enter our country pose a serious threat, and we stand ready to answer that threat."

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