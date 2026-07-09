Democrats called everyone a Nazi rapist — then tried to elect their own alleged version

Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner is not having a good week — and it just got much worse. He has now suspended his campaign after a rape allegation, as another scandal surfaced in an “exclusive” Washington Post report.

“We have a new story out about him,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere excitedly tells co-host Dave Landau.

“Ex-girlfriend of Graham Platner says he removed condoms without consent during sex,” Stu says, reading the headline from the Washington Post exposé.

“Lyndsey Fifield is the woman who brought this information to our attention. She’s one of the original accusers from the New York Times article as well. She said she dated Platner from 2013 to 2015 in D.C.,” Stu explains.

Fifield alleges that she told Platner he had to wear condoms during sex because she was not on birth control, but Platner would ignore her and pull them off.

According to the Washington Post, she said in an interview, “He would do it in a sneaky way.”

Dave finds the story interesting, as “Democrats basically lost men because they called them Nazi rapists,” but now they “plan to elect [an alleged] Nazi rapist.”

“You bring up the point on the Nazi rapist thing, which is a great point because the reason why this happened is because they looked at a group of people, you know, regular middle class Americans who got sick of political elites and were like, ‘I want somebody who’s going to speak, you know, plainly, who’s not going to be part of the establishment,’” Stu says.

“‘I want someone from the outside,’” he continues. “‘I want someone who maybe is a little offensive like Donald Trump and will say some things that are uncomfortable like Donald Trump.’ So they went, and they just found a freaking Nazi.”

“It’s not working out all that fine, though,” he adds. Even after Platner suspended his campaign, these accumulating scandals highlight the Democratic Party’s vetting problems in the high-stakes Maine Senate race.

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