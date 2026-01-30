'He is no victim': Sister of man shot by Border Patrol in Arizona tells anti-ICE protesters to stop defending him

While many on the left expressed outrage at the shooting reported near the U.S.-Mexico border by federal agents, the sister of the man shot says he's "no victim."

Very few details were initially available when the shooting 10 miles from the border was reported on Tuesday. One person was shot at about 7:30 a.m. and was in serious but stable condition.

'He is no victim. He is a violent person. That's who he always has been.'

The man was later identified as 34-year-old Patrick Gary Schlegel. Police said he had an active warrant for human trafficking when he was stopped and that two men rushed out of his truck after he drove away.

He eventually ran out of the truck and fired gunshots in the direction of a police helicopter pursuing him, which led to his getting shot and being injured in the leg and head.

Amber Schlegel, the man's sister, told KOLD-TV Wednesday that he had placed many people in danger through his actions.

"To hear that he's back running illegals again didn't surprise me, but to hear that he actually fired at federal agents — that took me by surprise," she said. "He is no victim. He is a violent person. That's who he always has been."

She said that she had already sought a protection order against him when he threatened her for speaking out against him.

"He's where he should be," she added. "Whether he recovers or not, he needs to be locked up for a very long time."

Police said they found a handgun, a .45 pistol, and a cell phone in Schlegel's possession.

The two men who were in his truck allegedly told police that they had paid Schlegel to bring them across the border. One claimed to have paid $8,000, while the other said he paid him $14,000.

The man is charged with assault on a federal officer and had many other previous run-ins with the law.

"Schlegel has a significant criminal history to include an active federal arrest warrant issued in 2025 by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape related to a previous smuggling conviction," said Heith Janke, FBI special agent in charge in Phoenix.

