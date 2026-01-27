1 person shot in incident involving Border Patrol near the US-Mexico border

An altercation involving U.S. Border Patrol led to one person in critical condition after getting shot in Southern Arizona, according to a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting comes only three days after anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement agitator Alex Pretti was shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when he interfered with an operation while armed with a gun.

'Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter.'

The unidentified person was shot near milepost 15 on West Arivaca Road in southern Pima County at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Santa Rita Fire District.

The circumstances of the shooting have not yet been released.

"Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma center," said a statement from the fire department. "The incident remains under active investigation by law enforcement agencies."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

PCSD said they were conducing a routine investigation into the use of force.

"Such requests are standard practice when a federal agency is involved in a shooting incident within Pima County and consistent with long-standing relationships built through time to promote transparency," said the agency in a statement.

RELATED: More anti-ICE footage: 'I am a liberal, leftist, pagan, lesbian, transgender woman, and witch!'

Democrats are threatening to force a partial government shutdown unless Republicans agree to separate funding for the Department of Homeland Security in a new bill that has been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Arivaca is a rural community of fewer than 1,000 people about 10 miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

This is a developing story.



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!