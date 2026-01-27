Photo by Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
1 person shot in incident involving Border Patrol near the US-Mexico border
January 27, 2026
Details are limited about the shooting about 10 miles away from the border.
An altercation involving U.S. Border Patrol led to one person in critical condition after getting shot in Southern Arizona, according to a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The shooting comes only three days after anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement agitator Alex Pretti was shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when he interfered with an operation while armed with a gun.
'Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter.'
The unidentified person was shot near milepost 15 on West Arivaca Road in southern Pima County at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Santa Rita Fire District.
The circumstances of the shooting have not yet been released.
"Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma center," said a statement from the fire department. "The incident remains under active investigation by law enforcement agencies."
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.
PCSD said they were conducing a routine investigation into the use of force.
"Such requests are standard practice when a federal agency is involved in a shooting incident within Pima County and consistent with long-standing relationships built through time to promote transparency," said the agency in a statement.
RELATED: More anti-ICE footage: 'I am a liberal, leftist, pagan, lesbian, transgender woman, and witch!'
Democrats are threatening to force a partial government shutdown unless Republicans agree to separate funding for the Department of Homeland Security in a new bill that has been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Arivaca is a rural community of fewer than 1,000 people about 10 miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border.
This is a developing story.
