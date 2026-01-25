Democrats threaten to shut down government over ICE funding: 'We are not powerless'

Democrats have worked energetically in recent months to demonize and delegitimize the men and women of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — those whom Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz branded as "Trump's modern-day Gestapo."

This messaging campaign helped set the stage for deadly confrontations such as those that led to Renee Good's death on Jan. 7 and Alex Pretti's death on Saturday.

'I won't vote to fund murder.'

Now Democratic lawmakers — who wouldn't dream of letting a crisis go to waste — are threatening to shut down the government in order to starve the Department of Homeland Security of funds.

"What's happening in Minnesota is appalling — and unacceptable in any American city," said Democrat U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York. "Democrats sought common-sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans' refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE. I will vote no."

Schumer noted further that Senate Democrats "will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included."

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar echoed Schumer and signaled opposition to the so-called "ICE funding bill" as well — and numerous other anti-ICE Democrats followed suit.

Democrat U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, for example, vowed to "do everything" he can to prevent the deployment of federal law enforcement in American cities, noting "that starts with voting no on DHS's budget this week."

Ruben Gallego, another Democratic U.S. senator from Arizona, put it bluntly: "I won't vote to fund murder in the name of law enforcement."

Democrat U.S. Sen. Andy Kim of New Jersey said, "I’m not voting to fund this lawless violence. Trump’s abuse of power is tearing us apart."

"The Senate should not vote to keep funding this rampage," wrote U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Ct.). "We are not powerless."

The House of Representatives passed a three-bill minibus appropriations package in a 341-88 vote Thursday, which would fund the Departments of War, Labor, Transportation, Health and Human services, Education, and related agencies. In a separate vote of 220-207, the House reportedly also passed a funding bill for the DHS, which would allocate $64.4 billion to the department, including $10 billion for ICE.

'The shutdown cost us a lot, and I think they'll probably do it again.'

The four spending bills were combined with a pair of measures previously passed in the House then sent to the Senate for approval ahead of the Jan. 30 deadline.

A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated that the DHS funding measure would not be decoupled from the others, reported NBC News.

While the Senate was expected to vote on the funding package Monday evening, Thune spokesperson Ryan Wrasse indicated the vote would be postponed until Tuesday "due to the impending weather event that is expected to impact a significant portion of the country."

In order to avoid a filibuster and pass the spending package, Republicans need 60 votes in the Senate where they have only 53 members — including U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has a habit of voting against spending bills.

As of Sunday, the likelihood of another U.S. government shutdown by Jan. 31 was 76%, according to Polymarket.

Just days before Pretti's fatal shooting by a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer, President Donald Trump told Fox Business, "I think we have a problem because I think we’re going to probably end up in another Democrat shutdown."

"The shutdown cost us a lot, and I think they'll probably do it again. That's my feeling," continued the president. "We'll see what happens."

The most recent government shutdown was the longest in the nation's history, lasting from Oct. 1 to Nov. 12, 2025 — a total of 43 days.