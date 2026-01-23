'Going to get someone killed': Democratic AG shocks with talk about shooting ICE agents in 'stand your ground' Arizona

Republican lawmakers, the Arizona Police Association, and the Trump administration castigated Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) this week over her suggestion that it may be reasonable to shoot masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Mayes made no secret of her contempt for ICE in her interview with KPNX-TV's Brahm Resnik, suggesting, for instance, that ICE officers are engaged in "thuggish, brutish behavior" and causing chaos, confusion, and anxiety in Minneapolis.

'How do you know they are a peace officer?'

"It's a combustible situation, let's be clear about that," said Mayes. "It's a combustible situation being caused by ICE right now, wearing masks."

After noting that she was "outraged and sickened" to see ICE agents outside her building and claiming that "real cops don't wear masks," the Democrat — who is seeking re-election — made a point of stressing that Arizona is a "stand your ground state."

"We also have a lot of guns in Arizona," she said with a smile.

"You know, it's kind of a recipe for disaster because you have these masked federal officers with very little identification, sometimes no identification, wearing plain clothes and masks, and we have a stand your ground law that says that if you reasonably believe that your life is in danger and you are in your house or your car or on your property, that you can defend yourself with lethal force."

Resnik pumped the brakes and said, "I want to be careful with that and understand what you are saying because you know how that could be interpreted."

RELATED: Anti-ICE radical who took credit for the invasion of Minnesota church ARRESTED by feds

(Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Image

"But it's the fact," said Mayes.

While Mayes clarified that you still cannot gun down peace officers in the Grand Canyon State and that she was not giving anyone license to start doing so, she appeared to give would-be killers an excuse, stating, "How do you know they're a peace officer?"

"If there's a situation where somebody pulls out their gun because they know Arizona is a stand your ground state, then it becomes 'did they reasonably know that they were a peace officer?'" said Arizona's top law enforcement officer.

When Resnik once more pressed her for clarification that she was not "telling folks you have license if you are threatened," Mayes said, "Well," and smirked.

"No," she continued, "but again, if you're being attacked by someone who is not identified as a peace officer, how do you know?"

Republican Arizona Rep. David Schweikert noted, "Let's not pretend this was some careful legal seminar."

"This was the attorney general of Arizona freelancing a scenario where bullets start flying and then shrugging it off as 'just the law.' That is reckless on its face," wrote Schweikert. "If your job is to enforce the law, you do not go on TV and hand out a permission structure for violence, then act surprised when people hear it as a green light. Words matter. Especially when they come from the state’s top lawyer."

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen (R), who is running for state attorney general, noted, "Mayes should be fully aware of her dangerous rhetoric — and how people will construe, apply, and execute her comments. Mayes' comments were reckless, dangerous, and disqualifying."

The Arizona Police Association also condemned Mayes' remarks, emphasizing that "words from elected officials matter."

APA Executive Director Joe Clure stated that the Democrat's framing was "deeply troubling and dangerous" especially as "law enforcement officers at every level including state, local, and federal agencies do not always wear traditional uniforms" — including members of Mayes' own investigative teams.

"This does not diminish their legal authority or status as law enforcement," said Clure. "Publicly speculating about how someone might legally justify shooting an ICE agent sends a dangerous and irresponsible message, particularly in an already tense and polarized environment."

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the New York Post, "This is [a] direct threat calling for violence against our law enforcement officers — this kind of rhetoric is going to get someone killed."

Blaze News has reached out the Justice Department for comment.