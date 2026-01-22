Anti-ICE radical who took credit for the invasion of Minnesota church ARRESTED by feds

Radicals from Racial Justice Network, Black Lives Matter Minnesota, and BLM Twin Cities assembled on Sunday for a so-called "ICE Out Action," then stormed a Christian church in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday morning that at her direction, Homeland Security Investigations and FBI agents arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, the founder of the Racial Justice Network and former president of the Minneapolis chapter of the NAACP, who claimed responsibility for the disruption.

The AG indicated that Chauntyll Louisa Allen, a radical lesbian who has led BLM Twin Cities and worked for the Saint Paul School Board since 2020, was also arrested.

"Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP," wrote Bondi.

'President Trump will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship.'

FBI Director Kash Patel indicated that both Armstrong and Allen were arrested for alleged violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinics Entrances Act.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon indicated in the immediate aftermath of the radicals' incursion into Cities Church, which apparently has a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-affiliated pastor, that her office was looking into potential FACE Act violations "by these people desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers."

"We don’t want to prejudge, but I think it is fair to say that I saw multiple federal criminal incidents yesterday, and there will be charges," Dhillon told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck Monday. "It's only a question of when we can get a judge to sign off on arrest warrants and exactly what the charges would be."

The law prohibits the use of force, threat of force, or physical obstruction to injure, intimidate, or interfere with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise their First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship.

Violations can result in prison time and hefty fines as well as civil lawsuits.

Footage of the church-storming appears to show the mob led by Armstrong blocking the altar, yelling Renee Good's name, and pressing parishioners individually to answer whether they support ICE. One pair of visibly upset churchgoers can be seen in the video comforting one another while the radicals angrily condemn members of law enforcement.

In one video of the mob action, Armstrong apparently yells, "Someone who claims to worship God, teaching people in this church about God, is out there overseeing ICE agents. Think about what we experienced. The murder of Renee Good at the hands of ICE. A Venezuelan national shot by ICE."

Armstrong references a pair of individuals who were shot while allegedly attacking federal agents, then yells, "How dare you claim to be a pastor of God? ... You are involved in evil in our community," video appears to show.

"President Trump will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Sunday. "The Department of Justice has launched a full investigation into the despicable incident that took place earlier today at a church in Minnesota."

Bondi suggested that there are more arrests to come.

